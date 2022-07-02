Hero MotoCorp Sells ~14 Lakh Two-Wheelers in April-June 2022

Hero MotoCorp has announced that it has sold 13.90 lakh units in the first quarter of the Financial Year (April-June) 2022-23. This is a robust double-digit growth of 35.7% over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal (FY’22), when the company had sold 10.25 lakh units.

Sequentially, this translates into a growth of 17% over the last quarter of the fiscal year (January-March) 2021-2022, when the brand had sold 11.89 lakh units.

The growth in volumes indicates the continuously improving consumer sentiment and the company expects the positive trend to continue in the coming months, on the back of a decent monsoon, and encouraging farm activity.

With sales of 4.85 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in June 2022, Hero MotoCorp registered a growth of 3.3% over the corresponding month of the previous fiscal when it sold 4.69 lakh units.