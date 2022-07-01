Guleria Joins Royal Enfield as the Chief Commercial Officer

Royal Enfield has announced the appointment of Yadvinder Singh Guleria as the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Yadvinder will be responsible for leading Royal Enfield’s business growth globally – across India and all international markets - and spearheading sales, marketing and aftermarket functions.

In his position, Yadvinder will report to B. Govindarajan, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield, and will be part of the company’s management team contributing to the strategic direction of the company and its global success.

Speaking on Yadvinder’s appointment as CCO, B Govindarajan, CEO - Royal Enfield, said: