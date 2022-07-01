Guleria Joins Royal Enfield as the Chief Commercial Officer

Royal Enfield has announced the appointment of Yadvinder Singh Guleria as the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Yadvinder will be responsible for leading Royal Enfield’s business growth globally – across India and all international markets - and spearheading sales, marketing and aftermarket functions.
In his position, Yadvinder will report to B. Govindarajan, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield, and will be part of the company’s management team contributing to the strategic direction of the company and its global success.
Speaking on Yadvinder’s appointment as CCO, B Govindarajan, CEO - Royal Enfield, said:
We are very happy to bring Yadvinder on board to lead the global sales and commercial operations for the brand. He comes with extensive experience in the premium two-wheeler industry and has proven expertise in leading and driving business growth. At Royal Enfield, we are turning a new chapter in our global growth story. Our international markets have been performing extremely well, and we have invested greatly in growing our market and retail infrastructure and in people across key markets. Yadvinder’s experience will be valuable in channeling this team’s enthusiasm, and shaping future business growth for us. I am confident that under his leadership, Royal Enfield will build stronger and deeper inroads into markets around the world.