Facelifted Tata Nexon, Tigor, Tiago to launch on 22 January 2020

Tata Motors is going to kick-start the year 2020 with launch of the facelifted Nexon, Tigor and Tiago, all of which are set to be introduced on 22 January 2020. Alongside, the company will also reveal the pricing of the much awaited Altroz on the same day as the models mentioned above. As reportedly previously, the pre-bookings for the facelifted trio are already on since 13 January 2020. The reservation amount has been kept at INR 11,000.

2020 Tata Tigor and 2020 Tata Tiago

The facelifted Tata Tigor will be BS-VI compliant and will carry some notable design tweaks. With the new updates its costing will increase by up to INR 50,000. For the record, the current pre-facelift model is priced in the range of INR 5.64 - 8.09 lakh*. With this facelift, its 1.05L diesel engine will be discontinued, which means that the indicated price hike (above) will only be applicable on the petrol variants. It will run on a BS-VI 1.2L petrol three-cylinder engine. This unit currently delivers 86 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. Moreover, the transmission options (5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual) will also be retained. Along with the exterior and mechanical updates, expect some minor tweaks added to its cabin as well.

The new BS-VI Tata Tiago will be around INR 45,000 more expensive than the BS-IV Tata Tiago. It will carry similar design tweaks as the new Tigor, and in a similar way, it will also lose out on the 1.05L diesel engine while retaining the 1.2L petrol three-cylinder engine which will now be BS-VI compliant. Other than this, the facelifted Nexon will also be a centre stage offering alongside the Altroz.

2020 Tata Nexon

The new Nexon will boast a slew of exterior design tweaks in-line with the Tata Nexon EV. For the uninitiated, the Nexon EV is slated for 28 January 2020 launch. The 2020 Nexon will be offered with the old model's 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines but in the BS-VI form. The output figures are expected to remain the same as the previous BS-IV version. The transmission options will also be retained which include 6-speed manual and 6-speed automated manual.

The 2020 Tata Nexon will be made available in XE, XM, XMA, XZ, XZ+, XZA+, XZ+ (O) and XZ+ (O) grades. Also, the pricing will be significantly higher. As revealed before, the 2020 Nexon petrol variant will be close to INR 90,000 more expensive, and the diesel variant will be almost INR 1,40,000 dearer. In comparison, the current model costs in the range of INR 6.58 lakh* to INR 9.59 lakh*.

2020 Tata Altroz

Apart from everything above, Tata Motors will also introduce the Altroz on 22nd this month, if you recall, it recently attained a 5-star safety rating at the Global New Car Assessment Programme Global NCAP crash tests. It is now the second made-in-India car to grab a full 5 stars from Global NCAP, after the Tata Nexon.

The Tata Altroz is based on the company's latest ALFA-Arc platform. As far as mechanicals are concerned, it is offered with two BS-VI compliant engine options, including a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit delivering 86 PS and 113 Nm and a 1.5-litre diesel unit churning out 90 PS and 200 Nm. The Altroz features a standard 5-speed manual transmission. It will also likely be given a dual-clutch unit in the future. Its pre-bookings are currently on at an amount of INR 21,000. Check out our review of the upcoming Tata hatchback here.

Tata Motors has also announced that it will start rolling out the ‘ZConnect’ connected car technology in several future models from here on, but it remains to be seen as to which of the upcoming models will be kitted with this technology. For the record, the Nexon EV will come with the same and will host 35 connected car features. Read all information on the same in our dedicated detailed report.

*ex-showroom, Delhi