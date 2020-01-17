Tata Nexon EV launch slated for 28 January, Full-range revealed

Tata Motors is all set to kick-start the new year with a number of new launches starting from the Altroz which is slated for 22 January 2020 launch. On the heels of the Altroz will arrive the Tata Nexon EV which will see an official price announcement on 28 January 2020.

Our regular readers would be aware that the Tata Nexon EV is the pure-electric version of the facelifted Nexon which is set to arrive soon. The latter was also spotted recently amidst its commercial shoot.

The Tata Nexon EV will be featured in three different trim levels, namely XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. While the base XM trim will be kitted with features such as automatic climate control, two drive modes for the motor (Drive and Sport), keyless entry and push-button start, the XZ+ will additionally feature dual-tone colour options, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a rear camera, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Some premium features like sunroof, leatherette seats, and automatic wipers and automatic headlamps will be seen only on its top-of-the-line XZ+ Lux trim.

In terms of dimensions, the Tata Nexon EV spans 3,995 mm in length, 1,811 mm in width and 1,607 mm height. Its wheelbase measures 2,498 mm, while the ground clearance stands at 205 mm.

The Tata Nexon EV has been given a 30.2 kWh battery pack (IP 67 standard) which powers up a single electric motor. This motor, in return, delivers 129 PS and 254 Nm of torque. It sprints across the 0-60 km/h mark in just 4.6 seconds, while the 0-100 km/h acceleration time is achieved in 9.9 seconds. In comparison, the MG ZS EV attains the same (0-100 km/h) timing in just 8.5 seconds.



The Tata Nexon EV full-charge range has been officially rated at 312 km. It will be offered with an 8-year/1,60,000km warranty, applicable on the Nexon EV's battery as well as the motor. As recently revealed, the Nexon EV will host the ZConnect app which will offer 35 connected car features.

