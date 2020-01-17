Tata Nexon EV ZConnect app to offer 35 connected car features

Lately, Tata Motors has been making headlines with a number of new upcoming offerings such as the Gravitas, facelifted Nexon, and the pure-electric version of the Nexon a.k.a Nexon EV, which debuted in December 2019. Now the homegrown automaker has just revealed that the Nexon EV will host a dedicated ZConnect app that will offer a total of 35 advanced connected car features.

As promising as it sounds, the Tata Nexon EV's ZConnect app has been developed to take the user engagement and experience to a whole new level. The company says, “Intuitive and easy to use, this app is designed to meet the aspirations of contemporary and tech-savvy consumers.”

The ZConnect app will cover all much-needed aspects including dedicated EV features, Remote commands, location-based services, safety & security, driver behaviour monitoring and of course the alert services.

In detail, the ZConnect app will keep the user informed about the current charge levels, available range, charging history, and nearest charging stations. Moreover, its remote command will allow the user to access functions such as remote lock/unlock, remote lamp control and remote horn activation. It will also allow to pre-cool the car with the remote cooling function.

The ZConnect's location-based services will make driving easier thanks to some of its features such as Find my car, route navigation, charging terminals location, and Live location sharing. In addition to this, the app is designed to send out instant crash notifications, panic notifications, and an emergency SOS, in the time of emergency. Also, the car can be remotely immobilized in case it gets stolen.

The Nexon EV experience will be safer thanks to the instant alert services which will notify about harsh braking, sudden accelerations, accidents, etc. Moreover, users would be able to set custom speed, Geo fence or time fence limits.

The Nexon EV features an IP67 rated 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which powers a single electric motor capable of churning out 129 PS and 254 Nm of torque. It has been rated to deliver a range (MIDC) of over 300 km. It will be featured in three trims, namely XM, XZ+, and XZ+ Luxury.

The Tata Nexon EV would be launched in Q1 2020, and will be made available in a phased format, starting from cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Pune. More cities will be added to the list in the later stage. Expect the Nexon EV to range between INR 14-17 lakh*, which will make it one of the most affordable all-electric SUVs in India.

*Ex-showroom