2020 Tata Tigor (facelift) exterior, interior & price hike leaked ahead of imminent launch

Tata Motors is planning a slew of new products for 2020. The list includes the revised Nexon, Gravitas (7-seat and 6-seat), Nexon EV, and the new Tiago. Moreover, the Tata Tigor is also on the way to receive a facelift very soon. In a new development, the exterior, interior and price details of the 2020 Tigor have leaked online.

For the starters, the facelifted Tata Tigor, which will also be BS-VI compliant, will cost higher by up to INR 50,000 (ex-showroom). For the record, the current pre-facelift model costs in the price bracket of INR 5.64 - 8.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With this facelift, its diesel engine will be taken off the shelves, which means that the indicated price hike (above) will be applied only to the petrol variants.

In contrast with the current model, the facelifted Tigor will have some notable design tweaks. Starting from the front, the main radiator grille will be restyled with a new Y-shaped pattern. It will be flanked by sleeker headlamps which gel in-line nicely with the frame of the new grille. The radiator grille and the new headlamps will be underlined by a new, full-width chrome strip. The rest of the outer design will more or less remain the same as there will be no significant tweak in the alloy wheels design or the rear fascia. Insides, things will remain relatively similar too, as the only visual updates introduced in the cabin will include fresh seat upholstery with a new Y-shaped pattern design and white contrast stitching.

As far as the mechanical updates are concerned, its current BS-IV 1.05L diesel three-cylinder engine will be discontinued, while the 1.2L petrol three-cylinder engine will be retained, but in an updated, BS-VI format. For the record, the petrol variant currently develops 86 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. The transmission options will remain the same: 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual.

Also Read: 6-seat Tata Gravitas spied for the first time, to be unveiled at Auto Expo 2020

The facelifted Tata Tigor will be available in a choice of five colour options Deep red (new), Pearlescent white, Pure silver (new), Arizona blue (new) and Daytone grey (new).

[Source - Facebook]

[Source - Team-BHP]