Tata Nexon Diesel Lineup Loses Four Variants - Full Details

Tata Motors has lately been reshuffling the variant lineup of a couple of their models. Likewise, Likewise, Tata Motors will soon be downsizing the Nexon sub-compact SUV's diesel range in India, as the carmaker will be discontinuing four trim levels very soon. Tata will be discontinuing the XE, XMA, XZ and XZA+ (S) trim levels from the Nexon's diesel range. In fact, dealers have already stopped accepting bookings for the said variants.

Speaking on the discontinuation of select diesel variants of Tata Nexon, a statement from the carmaker reads -

The Tata Nexon is among the most popular compact SUVs in India and its diesel variant is very popular with a growing demand and a loyal following. To simplify the choices for its customers, Tata Motors has opted to discontinue select variants and introduced updates in others. The Nexon is now available in 20 variants offering customers an exciting product proposition at different price points and the most choice in the compact SUV segment. The Nexon’s range includes 12 variants in petrol and 8 variants in diesel with automatic and manual transmissions options. In keeping with its brand promise of ‘New Forever’ and with the objective to offer more value to customers, Tata Motors refines and refreshes its portfolio of trims and variants from time to time in line with market feedback.

This move likely comes due to low demand for the aforementioned trims. Carmakers are anyway known to frequently update and adapt model lineup as per customer feedback. To simplify the choices for its customers, the Nexon is now available in 20 variants, spread across different price points, maximizing value for the customer. The Nexon’s range includes 12 variants in petrol and 8 variants in diesel with automatic and manual transmissions options.

Some time ago, Tata added a new mid-spec XM(S) variant to the Nexon lineup, which brought the option of having a sunroof to a much lower price point. More recently, Tata Motors also deleted the physical buttons and dial controls for the infotainment system of the Nexon and relegated all functions to the touchscreen infotainment system itself. Recently, Tata also updated the Nexon with new Hinglish voice command feature.

Frequently tweaking the lineup has also helped Tata adapt the Nexon to demand, as it has consistently featured among the top 3 best-selling sub-compact SUVs for quite a few months now. Some of the key features on the Tata Nexon include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, iRA connected car tech, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, keyless entry, engine start/stop, cooled glovebox, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, TPMS, cruise control, a sunroof, and much more.

Currently, Tata Motors offers the Nexon with two engine choices – 1.2L Revotron turbo-petrol and 1.5L Revotorq turbo-diesel. While the former is capable of churning out 120 PS of peak power against 170 Nm of max torque, the latter can develop rated power and torque outputs of 110 PS and 260 Nm, respectively. Gearbox options with both of these engines include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AMT. The subcompact SUV has also received a maximum 5-star safety rating in adult crash test safety from Global NCAP.

