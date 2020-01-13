2020 Tata Nexon interior, features, specs & variants leaked, to be INR 1.4 lakh costlier - Report

The 2020 Tata Nexon is expected to be launched at Auto Expo 2020 next month. The document sent to dealerships to update them about the changes coming in the facelifted model has been leaked online, courtesy Team-BHP forum member SpideyBoy.

The leaked document covers the majority of its details including the exterior highlights, interior, specifications and variant line-up. It also reveals the approximate price hike.

For the starters, the petrol variants of the facelifted Tata Nexon are going to be up to INR 90,000 (ex-showroom) costlier, while its diesel variants will be up to a whopping INR 1.4 lakh (ex-showroom) costlier. For reference, the old Nexon petrol retails from INR 6.73 lakh* to INR 10.34 lakh*, while the old Nexon diesel's prices range from INR 7.89 lakh* to INR 11.40 lakh*.

As far as the exterior looks are concerned, the facelifted Tata Nexon will be nearly identical to the Tata Nexon EV which will be launched this month. The new leaked images reveal that similarities will also be seen inside the cabin as well. Speaking of which, it will a new, flatbottom steering wheel and a semi-digital instrument cluster. The core difference between both the models will be the absence of blue highlights in the ICE model.

Moving to the variant line-up, the XT+ variant will be discontinued with the mid-cycle refresh. The range will comprise XE, XM, XMA, XZ, XZ+, XZA+, XZ+ (O) and XZA+ (O).

In terms of features, the base XE will be loaded with drive modes (Eco, City and Sport), front power window, park assist, rear sensors, projector headlamps, floating roof, digital cluster. The higher XM will be additionally kitted with a 3.5-inch infotainment system, 4-speakers, Bluetooth, connected app suite, remote central locking, rear power windows, roof rails, USB charger and follow me headlamps.

A 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay will be available only in the XZ and above variants. The XZ variant will also come with voice command recognition, voice alerts, park assist with camera, shark fin antenna, rear AC vents, steering mounted audio and rear seat central armrest.

The XZ+ will pack dual-tone roof, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, smart key with push-button start (PEPS), grand central console with front armrest and sliding tambour door, rear wiper with wash system, rear defogger, rear power outlet, automatic HVAC (FATC) and height-adjustable driver seat additionally.

XZ+ (O), the top-of-the-line variant of the 2020 Tata Nexon will come kitted with features such as rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, cruise control, leather-wrapped steering wheel. The leaked images indicate that for the features like 6-speed automated manual transmission and a wearable PEPS key, XZ+ and XZ+(O) will have to be chosen.

The facelifted Tata Nexon will be offered with BS-VI 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron three-cylinder petrol and BS-VI 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq four-cylinder diesel engines. The former will be delivering 110 PS of maximum power at 5,000 rpm and 170 Nm of peak torque at 1,750-4,000 rpm, while the latter will deliver 110 PS of power at 3,750 rpm and 260 Nm between 1,500-2,750. Thus, the maximum power and maximum torque and the engine speed they're delivered at will be the same as those of BS-IV engines of the old model. The transmission options, too, will be the same: 6-speed manual and 6-speed automated manual.

In terms of dimensions, the 2020 Tata Nexon, just like the outgoing model, measures 3,994 mm in length, 1,811 mm in width and 1,607 mm height. Its ground clearance is 209 mm (unladen) and boot space measure is 350 litres.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2020: Tata Motors announces 4 world premieres for Delhi's biennial event

The 2020 Tata Nexon will be available in six different colour options namely Foliage, Tectonic Blue, Flame Red, Pure Silver, Daytona Grey and Calgary White, and none of them will limit the availability of a contrasting roof.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

[Image Source: Team-BHP]