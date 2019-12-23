Tata Altroz Sedan (Tata X452) - IAB Rendering

In a perfect world, the Tata Altroz would spawn a sedan competing with the Hyundai Verna and the likes, finally fulfilling Tata Motors' dream of conquering the premium B-segment sedan space the Tata Manza never was able to do. In fact, there was such a plan once, and a sedan codenamed 'Tata X452' was going to be introduced as per this plan. In this post, IAB's digital manipulator Shoeb Kalania illustrates his depiction of this sedan.

The Tata Altroz Sedan or whatever the all-new hatchback's sedan sibling would've been named, would have been the first sedan based on the Advanced Modular Platform (AMP) or Alfa-Arc. Think of a relationship the same as that of the Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor. However, with limited resources at hand and the market preference strongly shifting towards SUVs, Tata Motors has had to cancel this sedan and start working on a premium B-SUV instead. Packing most of the Altroz's enticing design and some hints of the stunning E-Vision concept, this sedan was eagerly anticipated to go on sale next year, but sadly, that's no longer going to happen. However, this is how it would've looked even in the simplest possible form, undoubtedly the boldest production sedan to have worn the Tata Motors badge yet.

The front, as visible in the rendering, is the same as that of the Altroz. The prominent changes are visible only from behind the C-pillar, after which the car has been stretched in order to lend it more sedan-like proportions. Also, it goes without saying that the bootlid is redesigned and to give the sedan an even more distinctive identity in comparison to its donor model, Tata Motors could've designed the tail lamps differently, perhaps in a sleeker style inspired by that of the E-Vision concept's units.

The Tata Altroz will be launched with the following two engines, both of which obviously would've been offered in the Tata X452 as well:

Tata Altroz Petrol Engine Diesel Engine Type 1.2 L BS6 Petrol 1.5 L BS6 Diesel Cubic Capacity 1199 cc 1497 cc Max Power 86 PS (63kW) at 6000 rpm 90 PS at 4000 rpm Max Torque 113 Nm at 3300 rpm 200 Nm at 1250-3000 rpm Transmission Type 5 Speed Manual Transmission 5 Speed Manual Transmission

Tata Motors may come back to launching an all-new Maruti Ciaz rival sometime next decade, once it's done with the current mid-term plan successfully.