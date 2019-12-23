Tata Altroz Sedan (Tata X452) - IAB Rendering

23/12/2019 - 11:06 | ,  ,  ,   | Prashant Singh
  • https://www.facebook.com

In a perfect world, the Tata Altroz would spawn a sedan competing with the Hyundai Verna and the likes, finally fulfilling Tata Motors' dream of conquering the premium B-segment sedan space the Tata Manza never was able to do. In fact, there was such a plan once, and a sedan codenamed 'Tata X452' was going to be introduced as per this plan. In this post, IAB's digital manipulator Shoeb Kalania illustrates his depiction of this sedan.

Tata Altroz Sedan 1
The Tata Altroz Sedan would have been the first four-door based on the Advanced Modular Platform (AMP) or Alfa-Arc.

The Tata Altroz Sedan or whatever the all-new hatchback's sedan sibling would've been named, would have been the first sedan based on the Advanced Modular Platform (AMP) or Alfa-Arc. Think of a relationship the same as that of the Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor. However, with limited resources at hand and the market preference strongly shifting towards SUVs, Tata Motors has had to cancel this sedan and start working on a premium B-SUV instead. Packing most of the Altroz's enticing design and some hints of the stunning E-Vision concept, this sedan was eagerly anticipated to go on sale next year, but sadly, that's no longer going to happen. However, this is how it would've looked even in the simplest possible form, undoubtedly the boldest production sedan to have worn the Tata Motors badge yet.

The front, as visible in the rendering, is the same as that of the Altroz. The prominent changes are visible only from behind the C-pillar, after which the car has been stretched in order to lend it more sedan-like proportions. Also, it goes without saying that the bootlid is redesigned and to give the sedan an even more distinctive identity in comparison to its donor model, Tata Motors could've designed the tail lamps differently, perhaps in a sleeker style inspired by that of the E-Vision concept's units.

The Tata Altroz will be launched with the following two engines, both of which obviously would've been offered in the Tata X452 as well:

Tata AltrozPetrol EngineDiesel Engine
Type1.2 L BS6 Petrol1.5 L BS6 Diesel
Cubic Capacity1199 cc1497 cc
Max Power86 PS (63kW) at 6000 rpm90 PS at 4000 rpm
Max Torque113 Nm at 3300 rpm200 Nm at 1250-3000 rpm
Transmission Type5 Speed Manual Transmission5 Speed Manual Transmission

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV with 300 km+ range unveiled, on sale in Q1 2020

Tata Motors may come back to launching an all-new Maruti Ciaz rival sometime next decade, once it's done with the current mid-term plan successfully.

Tata Altroz - Image Gallery

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest