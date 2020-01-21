Exclusive: Ather 450X spied for the first time ahead of launch

The Ather 450X has been officially confirmed to be launched on 28 January 2020. Just days before its official unveiling, it has been spied testing for the first time. Pre-bookings are now open, although buyers will need an invitation code to reserve the vehicle.

Also Read: Chetak Vs. Ather 450 - Tech Spec Comparison

The spy images of the Ather 450X reveal a dark paint theme – a styling feature that we had expected considering the teaser video and the theme of the official webpage for the product. The vehicle was spotted after dark, and thus the spy images do not reveal many details. Although the matte-black base paint of the upcoming electric scooter is clearly visible. Ather Energy will use glossy paint finish for the region surrounding the apron-mounted headlight, and the resulting combination should look very appealing.

The visual changes, however, are limited to just the paint job, as the design doesn't appear to be different from the Ather 450. Thus, the anchoring department, as seen in the spy images, continues to feature petal-type disc brakes on both wheels. The shock absorption tasks at the front are handled by telescopic forks. The rear suspension setup is not visible, although we expect to see a mono-shock unit there. The feature list also comprises full LED lighting, and the shape of the tail light is identical to the standard Ather 450.

Ather Energy had confirmed in the past that the 450X will be available in Bengaluru, Chennai Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR. The company is also planning to introduce the model in Kochi, Coimbatore, Kolkata and Ahmedabad, although a final confirmation is yet to be received. We hope to see the final list on 28 January.

The Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer had stated in its press communication that the upcoming 450X will feature "better performance, better connectivity and more intelligence" than the standard 450. Thus, we expect to see improved acceleration and top-speed on the X-badged model. The standard Ather 450, for reference, produces 5.4 kW of power and 20.5 Nm of torque. The 0-40 km/h acceleration on the standard model takes 3.9 seconds, while the top speed is rated at 80 km/h.

Also Read: Ather invites dealer partners to set up store in Tier-1 cities

The Ather 450X will be pricier than the Ather 450, which retails at INR 1,13,715 lakh (On-Road Bengaluru).