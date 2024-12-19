Hyundai IONIQ 5 N Clinches Best EV of 2024 Title

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N electric SUV has been crowned "Best EV of 2024" by The Drive. This accolade marks Hyundai’s second consecutive win, following last year’s recognition of the IONIQ 6. Competing against a lineup of pricier rivals, the IONIQ 5 N stood out for its cutting-edge technology and driving excitement.

Fulfilling Hyundai’s N brand ethos of creating "Everyday Sportscars," the IONIQ 5 N integrates advanced features like N e-Shift and N Active Sound+ to deliver a thrilling driving experience. N e-Shift mimics the feel of an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, offering precise torque control and an authentic gear-shift sensation. Paired with this, N Active Sound+ provides driver-selectable soundtracks—ranging from ICE-inspired roars to futuristic tones—amplified by a 10-speaker system.

These innovations enhance the connection between driver and vehicle, blending the visceral excitement of high-performance ICE models with the environmental benefits of an EV. The IONIQ 5 N’s development was rigorously tested on Germany’s Nürburgring racetrack, ensuring it delivers on both performance and precision.