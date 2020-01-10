Here's the list of cities in which the Ather 450X will be sold

Bengaluru-based Ather Energy had recently announced that it will soon launch a higher-performance version of the Ather 450 called 'Ather 450X'. Now, the company has revealed the cities in which it will offer it at launch.

In addition to Bengaluru and Chennai where Ather Energy is already present, the Ather 450X will be sold in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR. The company is still evaluating Kochi, Coimbatore, Kolkata and Ahmedabad, and we expect to hear final details soon.

Ather Energy has not revealed the design, features, technical specifications, price or anything about the upcoming electric scooter yet. According to the press release issued by the company, "better performance, better connectivity and more intelligence" will differentiate the 450X from the 450. The company refers to the former as a "Super Scooter".

It is safe to assume that the upcoming Ather 450X will deliver improved acceleration and boast a higher top speed. For reference, the standard model, the motor of which generates 5.4 kW of power and 20.5 Nm of peak torque, boasts a 0-40 km/h acceleration time of 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 80 km/h.

The styling could be unique, perhaps with a dark paint theme. Ather Energy has used a black theme for the promotional video and the webpage of the Ather 450X. Thus, we could see an all-black finish with highlights of orange on the upcoming electric scooter. The company may also tweak the software theme for the 7-inch capacitive touchscreen for a sportier layout and a few additional features.

It is safe to assume that the hardware specifications will be identical to the standard variant. Thus, the shock absorption tasks will be handled by conventional telescopic front forks and a rear mono-shock and the anchoring power will come from petal-type disc brakes. Like the Ather 450, the Ather 450X should have all-LED lighting, parking assist and 24-litre under-seat storage space.

The Ather 450X is currently available for pre-order to people who have a unique invitation code. It will be costlier than the Ather 450 which retails at INR 1,13,715 (on-road Bengaluru).