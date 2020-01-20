Ather 450X to be unveiled on 28 January

Ather Energy has confirmed that its upcoming electric scooter, the 450X will be unveiled on 28 January. The pre-bookings for the performance-spec electric scooter are already open through the company’s website, although you will need an invitation code to reserve the vehicle.

The Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer had previously shared the list of cities where the 450X will be offered. As confirmed by the two-wheeler brand via its social media handles, the 450X e-scooter will be available in Bengaluru, Chennai Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR. The company is still evaluating the possibilities of introducing the model to Kochi, Coimbatore, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

While Ather Energy has revealed the unveiling date, it is yet to announce any details about the product. The company, however, stated in a press release issued that the upcoming e-scooter carry "better performance, better connectivity and more intelligence" than the standard 450. The company refers to the 450X as a "Super Scooter".

Considering the details shared by Ather Energy in the press statement, it is safe to assume that the 450X will pack improved acceleration and boast a higher top speed than the standard 450. To give you a quick recap, the standard Ather 450 makes 5.4 kW of power and 20.5 Nm of peak torque. The 0-40 km/h acceleration takes 3.9 seconds and top speed is rated at 80 km/h. Expect the 450X to boasts a quicker acceleration time and a higher top speed.

The promotional video and the webpage for the 450X carry a dark theme, and thus we could also see a new shade on the upcoming electric scooter. The standard model, for reference, is available in White paint only. Apart from adding a new paint theme to the scooter, we may also see a few tweaks to the layout of the 7-inch capacitive touchscreen.

The hardware specifications for the 450X, on the other hand, are likely to be identical to the standard 450. Thus, the shock absorption department will use conventional telescopic forks and a mono-shock at the front and rear respectively. Braking duties will be handled by petal-type disc brakes on both ends. The Ather 450X, similar to the standard model, should also retain all-LED lighting, parking assist and 24-litre under-seat storage space.