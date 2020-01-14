Chetak Vs. Ather 450 - Tech Spec Comparison

The highly anticipated Bajaj Auto has been finally launched in India. Here's how it compares with its biggest rival - the Ather 450.

Vehicle Bajaj Chetak Ather 450 Engine and Performance Peak Power 3.8kW/4.08kW (continuous/peak power) 3.3kW/5.4kW (continuous/peak power) Peak Torque 16 Nm 20.5 Nm Top Speed 60 km/h 80 km/h Acceleration (0-40 km/h) NA 3.9 seconds Riding modes Eco and Sport with Intuitive Kickdown mode Eco, Ride and Sport Regenerative Braking Yes Yes Hardware and Features Body Type Metal ABS Plastic Lighting Full LED Full LED Keyless entry Yes No Battery Type Li-ion Li-ion Battery Capacity 3 kWh 2.7 kWh Max Range (Eco Mode) 95 km 75 km Battery Rating IP67 IP67 Fast Charging No Yes Charging Time (Standard Charger) 25% - 1 hour 100% - approx. 5 hours 0-80% - 4 hrs 20 mins 0 - 100% - 5 hrs 30 mins Battery Warranty 3 years / 50000 km 3 years / unlimited km Removable No No Public Charging No Yes (Ather Grid) Home Charging Complementary Charger Complementary Charger Data connectivity Yes Yes Price INR 1,13,715 lakh (On-Road Bengaluru) Urbane: INR 1 lakh* Premium: INR 1.15 lakh*

Chetak vs. Ather 450 – Styling and Features

In terms of design, the new Chetak features a retro-styling that is inspired by the original Chetak scooter. The retro looks are enhanced by modern equipment such as full LED lighting, a digital display, backlit switchgear, keyless access and an onboard USB charger. The digital display is Bluetooth-enabled, and it works with a dedicated smartphone application that is available for Android as well as iOS. The smartphone app offers access to functions such as the unauthorized movement of the vehicle, accident detection and battery status. The Chetak electric also benefits from a full metal body.

Overall, the feature list makes a strong case for the Chetak electric scooter, although the Ather 450 packs even more functions.

The Ather 450 uses contemporary design and packs, even more advanced features such as 7-inch capacity touchscreen (IP65) with onboard navigation (map-style layout instead of turn-by-turn setup), app-based service booking, auto indicator cut-off, doorstep pick up and drop for service, guide me home lights and document storage on the dashboard. Full LED lighting also comes as standard on the Ather 450. The electric scooter from the Bengaluru-based brand uses ABS Plastic for the body.

Chetak vs. Ather 450 – Engine Performance and Battery

The Chetak's electric motor produces 4.08 kW (3.8 kW continuous) and 16 Nm of maximum torque. It allows for a top speed of 60 km/h, irrespective of the riding mode (Eco or Sport) that is engaged. It benefits from Intuitive kickdown mode that comes handy for quick acceleration. The 3 kWh battery pack promises a range of 95 km in Eco Mode and 85 km in Sport Mode.

The Ather 450, on the other hand, packs more power. The electric motor on the Ather 450 boasts a higher peak power and maximum torque of 5.4 kW (3.3 kW continuous) and 20.5 Nm respectively. The top speed stands at 80 km/h (Sport mode)/65 km/h (Ride Mode)/45 km/h (Eco mode). The range is 75 km (Eco Mode)/65 km (Ride Mode)/55 km (Sport Mode).

The Ather 450 has an edge in terms of performance, while the Chetak boasts a longer range.

Chetak Vs. Ather 450 – Hardware

The Chetak uses a link-type front suspension at the front and a single-spring at the back to perform the shock absorption tasks. In the Urbane variant, has drum brakes on both wheels, while in the Premium variant, it uses a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear. The braking setup is at par with some of the other electric scooters in the Indian market, although the Ather 450 has a clear advantage in this department.

The Ather 450 uses disc brakes on both wheels as standard, which gives it better-stopping power. The shock absorption setup includes telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the back. Unlike the Chetak electric, the Ather 450 is available in a single variant (as on 14 January). The Ather 340, theoretically a separate model but technically just a variant, was axed due to low demand. However, Ather Energy will soon introduce a new variant of the 450, the 450X, that promises better performance and connectivity than the standard scooter.

Chetak vs. Ather 450 – Price

The base variant (Urbane) of the Chetak is available at INR 1,00,000*, while the higher-spec variant (Premium) of the same electric scooter retails at INR 1,15,000*. These prices do not include insurance and registration charges. The Ather 450, on the other hand, is priced at INR 1,13,715 (on-road Bengaluru).

The higher performance numbers, more advanced features, massive charging infrastructure and a relatively lower price tag make a strong case for the Ather 450. Meanwhile, the Chetak electric has a nostalgic value, longer range and a retro-styling that makes it more desirable.

*Ex-showroom