Performance-oriented Ather 450X electric scooter announced, to be launched soon

Ather Energy has announced the new 'Ather 450X' electric scooter, essentially a performance-oriented variant of the Ather 450. The company is yet to reveal its design or announce its prices, although the company has already termed the upcoming Ather 450X as the "Super Scooter". Ather Energy added that the new Ather 450X will pack "better performance, better connectivity and more intelligence".

It is safe to assume that the Ather 450X will offer improved acceleration and higher top speed than the standard Ather 450. The standard model, using its electric motor tuned to deliver 5.4 kW of maximum power and 20.5 Nm of peak torque, can accelerate from 0-40 km/h in 3.9 seconds and achieve a top speed of 80 km/h. The Ather 450X will likely be marginally quicker in the 0-40 km/h sprint and have a top speed of close to 100 km/h.

Do note that boosting the performance will affect the range from the battery pack. The standard model, for reference, is claimed to cover a distance of 75 km in Eco Mode, 65 km in Ride Mode and 55 km in Sport Mode. However, maybe the Ather 450X will have a bigger battery pack to compensate.

Needless to say, the Ather 450X will have a sportier styling compared to the Ather 450. The differences could be with respect to the paint job and the graphics. The standard model is only available in white paint with contrasting highlights of green and black. The product page on Ather Energy’s website and the teaser video (embedded below) feature a dark theme and we would not be surprised to see an all-black finish on the Ather 450X. The 7-inch capacitive touchscreen may have a sporty layout and some more new features.

The hardware specifications should be the same as that of the standard variant. Thus, conventional telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the back should perform the shock absorption tasks and the Braking department should include petal-type disc brakes on both wheels.

Other key features that would be carried forward from the standard model should include all-LED lighting, parking assist and 24-litre under-seat storage space.

The unveiling of the Ather 450X, as mentioned on the company’s website, will happen “in the next few weeks”. The company is yet to reveal an exact date. The delivery timeline will be available at the official unveiling of the scooter.