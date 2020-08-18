Ducati Panigale V2 India launch in a few days, DETAILS INSIDE

The Ducati Panigale V2 India launch has been pending for several months now. Perhaps, the Covid-19 situation has incurred the delay. Last month, reports suggested that the Panigale 959 successor will be launched in our country in August, however, specific details were not revealed. Now, Ducati has finally broken the ice and revealed the exact launch date of the all-new Panigale V2 in the nation.

Ducati reached out to its fans via its social media accounts and announced that it will launch the much-anticipated Panigale V2 in India on 26 August. Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, the entire event will be digital and take place on the Italian company’s Twitter and Instagram India channels. The starting time is 11 am.

The Panigale V2 will be a special motorcycle for Ducati India primarily for two reasons. First, it will be the company’s first launch in our country in 2020. And second, it will also be the first Ducati BS6 bike to be introduced in the nation. As far as the pricing is concerned, we are expecting it to fall in the INR 16-17 lakh (ex-showroom) range. We also hope that Ducati will bring the Panigale V2 in both Ducati Red and the new White Rosso livery. The pre-bookings of the upcoming motorcycle started in July and the deliveries are expected to begin in September.

Powering the Ducati Panigale V2 is a 955cc Superquadro, Desmodromic, 90-degree V-Twin engine. It has been tuned to deliver a maximum power of 155 hp at 10,750 rpm and 104 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox that is accompanied by a bi-directional quickshifter.

In other news, after launching the new Panigale V2, Ducati is expected to introduce multiple BS6-compliant motorcycles in India by the year-end.