2021 Ducati Monster spied testing for the first time - Report

Ducati seems to have turned the dial of its product development process a notch higher ever since it resumed its operations in the post-COVID-19 era. It was just last week when the near production-ready Ducati Multistrada V4 was spotted in the wild and now the 2021 Ducati Monster has been spied testing for the first time.

The prototype of the 2021 Ducati Monster was spotted at a test facility in Germany. Looking at the spy pictures, it seems that the motorcycle is in its mid-stages of development. The test rider appears to be checking out the data gathered from the test run on the computer.

The biggest change in the 2021 Ducati Monster should be the new cast aluminium frame which has replaced the steel Trellis frame of the current models. That’s a big departure from the design of the motorcycle and it would be interesting to see how the enthusiasts react to this.

A big radiator is visible in the spy shots which reveals that the 2021 Ducati Monster will feature a water-cooled engine, although the exact details regarding the displacement and output figures remain unknown at the moment. The prototype also has a dual-barrel exhaust set up which should be polished out in the final production model.

It seems that the 2021 Ducati Monster has drifted away from the Monster family culture and tradition. It certainly does not look like a Monster that you would recognise instantly. However, we do hope that it would at least feel and ride like a Monster. Although it would be too early to comment, it is being speculated that the 2021 Ducati Monster will be unveiled by the end of this year or early 2021.

In India, only Monster 797 and Monster 821 with 73 bhp and 109 bhp respectively, are listed on Ducati’s official website.