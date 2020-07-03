Ducati Panigale V2 gets a new White Rosso livery [Video]

The Ducati Panigale V2 was first unveiled at the EICMA 2019 in the gorgeous Ducati Red livery. It successfully gathered a lot of attention from enthusiasts all over the globe. Just like other Ducati bikes, the new Panigale V2 looks fabulous in the company’s iconic red colour option. However, to shake things up a bit, the Italian motorcycle brand has extended the colour range of the Panigale V2 by introducing a new White Rosso livery.

The Ducati Panigale V2’s new White Rosso livery has Star White Silk as its main colour. The predominance of white enhances the design of the Ducati Panigale 959 successor, highlighting the lines and the purity of the geometrical shapes. At the same time, the rims, front air intakes and deflectors of the upper half-fairings painted in Ducati Red emphasise the bike’s sporty and powerful character.

The new White Rosso livery is completed with an additional touch of sportiness thanks to the large ‘Panigale V2’ logo on the lower half of the fairing. This new logo is inspired by the graphics of Ducati Corse motorcycles. Apart from the new livery, the Ducati Panigale V2 gets no other changes.

The 955 cc Superquadro, Desmodromic, 90-degree V-Twin engine of the Panigale V2 is capable of pumping out 155 hp and 104 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox that is accompanied by a bi-directional quickshifter. In terms of electronics, the Panigale V2 features a 6-axis IMU, cornering ABS, traction control, engine brake control, wheelie control, and 3 riding modes - Race, Sport, Street. The bike also has a 4.3-inch full-colour TFT instrument cluster that shows a plethora of information such as Ducati Lap Timer GPS (DLT GPS), Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) and Ducati Data Analyser+ GPS (DDA+ GPS).

Also Read: First unit of limited-edition Ducati Superleggera V4 delivered

While the Panigale V2 in its new White Rosso livery is now available at the brand’s dealerships in the international markets, Ducati is yet to launch the motorcycle here in India. The company did release a teaser image in April this year but no updates have been announced since then. Perhaps, the Covid-19 pandemic is responsible for the delay.