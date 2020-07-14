Ducati started accepting pre-bookings for upcoming Panigale V2

Ducati teased the Panigale V2 back in April this year putting us all on the edge of our chairs as we expected the launch to happen in our country anytime soon. But it appears that, perhaps, because of the Covid-19 health situation the Italian brand had to indefinitely postpone the launch of the Panigale 959 successor. Although Ducati has still not announced the launch date of the Panigale V2, the company has started accepting pre-bookings for the upcoming motorcycle.

Pre-bookings for the Panigale V2 are now open at all Ducati dealerships across the country. Interested buyers can reserve the gorgeous motorcycle by paying a token amount of INR 1 lakh. It is being anticipated that Ducati might introduce the Panigale V2 sometime during the end of August. The company has launched an alluring White Rosso livery of the bike earlier this month in the international markets. It would be interesting to see whether the Indian audience gets this colour scheme or not.

The Ducati Panigale V2 was first unveiled at the EICMA 2019. It looks very similar to the mighty Panigale V4 especially from the front thanks to the LED DRLs that look like the eyebrows of the motorcycle. They also impart an aggressive and meaner visual appeal. Powering the Panigale V2 is a 955cc Superquadro, Desmodromic, 90-degree V-Twin engine which is capable of pumping out 155 hp of power at 10,750 rpm and 104 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox that is accompanied by a bi-directional quickshifter.

Also Read: 2021 Ducati Multistrada 950 S to come with new GP White livery [Video]

In terms of electronics, the Panigale V2 features a 6-axis IMU, cornering ABS, traction control, engine brake control, wheelie control, and 3 riding modes - Race, Sport, Street. The bike has a 4.3-inch full-colour TFT instrument cluster which shows information such as Ducati Lap Timer GPS (DLT GPS), Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) and Ducati Data Analyser+ GPS (DDA+ GPS).