Multiple BS6 Ducati bikes to launch in India by the end of 2020 - Report

While the upcoming Ducati Panigale V2 will be the Italian brand’s first BS6 motorcycle in India, the world-renowned company is planning to bring multiple models by the end of 2020 that will accompany the Panigale 959 successor and comply with the more stringent Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. As per the latest reports, at least 3 BS6 Ducati bikes will be launched in our country by the year-end.

After launching the new Panigale V2 by the end of August, Ducati is expected to introduce a BS6 Multistrada. Now, at this point, it is unclear as to which variant of the Multistrada it will be, however, it is being anticipated that Ducati could start with the Multistrada 950. The BS6 Ducati Multistrada should arrive in India in October.

Another model that Ducati is planning to launch in our country in the BS6 avatar is the Scrambler 800. Now, the Scrambler 800 range consists of several models. It is also one of the most popular Ducati line-ups in India. Whether the company will launch the BS6 variants of the entire Scrambler 800 range or only select variants, remains to be seen. The BS6 Ducati Scrambler 800 bikes are expected to launch by November or December.

The last BS6 Ducati bike that should reach the Indian shores by the end of 2020 would be the Scrambler 1100. The Euro 5-compliant model of the motorcycle is already on sale in the international markets.

In other news, the mighty Ducati Streetfighter V4 was slated to be introduced in India this year. However, due to the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic, the Italian company has postponed the launch to 2021. The naked motorcycle is powered by a 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale 90-degree V4 liquid-cooled engine which has rearward-rotating crankshaft. This powerhouse generates a whopping 208 hp and 123 Nm of torque making the Streetfighter V4 one of the most powerful naked motorcycles in the world.