Ducati Panigale V2 to be launched in India next month - Report

Earlier this month, Ducati India started accepting pre-bookings of the Panigale V2 for a token amount of INR 1 lakh. This hinted that the launch of the new motorcycle in our country is closing in. However, no specific details were known. Now, as per the latest reports, the Ducati Panigale V2 has been slated to be launched in India next month.

Ducati India teased the Panigale V2 back in April this year. But it appears that, perhaps, because of the Covid-19 health situation, the Italian brand had to indefinitely postpone the launch of the Panigale 959 successor in our country. Now, it seems that the prayers of the enthusiasts have been answered because the latest reports reveal that the Ducati Panigale V2 will make its way to the Indian shores by the end of August.

The upcoming Ducati Panigale V2 will be the company’s first BS6-compliant product in India. It will replace the Panigale 959 which retailed at INR 15.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The Panigale V2, which will be brought in as a CBU, will carry a higher price tag. The deliveries of the new motorcycle are expected to begin in September.

The Panigale V2 is already on sale in the international markets in the Ducati Red colour option. However, the Italian company has recently revealed the new White Rosso livery of the motorcycle. It would be interesting to see whether Ducati brings that colour option for its customers in India or not.

The Ducati Panigale V2 is powered by a 955cc Superquadro, Desmodromic, 90-degree V-Twin engine. It has been tuned to deliver a maximum power of 155hp at 10,750 rpm and 104Nm of torque at 9,000rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox that is accompanied by a bi-directional quickshifter.