Renault Triber Scores 4-Star Safety Rating At Global NCAP Crash Test

Under the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign, the latest car to be tested by the Global NCAP is the Renault Triber, and we are glad to report that it has come away with flying colors. The Renault Triber has scored a four-star safety rating in the adult occupant protection and a 3-star rating in child occupancy protection, making it the safest 7-seater tested to date in the mass segment in India. The Renault Triber has been developed and is fully made-in-India. Let's take a detailed look at how the Triber fared in crash tests by the foremost global car assessment programme.

Renault Triber - Global NCAP Test Scores

The Renault Triber secured a score of 11.62 points out of a possible 17 points, thus bagging the four-star rating in the adult occupant protection category. Speaking more specifically about the protection offered to driver and passenger, protection for head and neck was rated as good for both driver and passenger, while protection to tibia was rated adequate for both. Meanwhile, chest protection was rated as marginal and adequate for the driver and passenger respectively, while knee protection were rated marginal and good, respectively.

In terms of child occupancy protection, the Triber scored 27 points out of possible 49 points, thus securing a not-so-good three-star safety rating. For this category, the tests were performed with both a forward facing child seat and a rear facing child seat. In case of the forward facing child seat for a three-year old dummy, the seat had to be secured using the three-point seatbelt, which was not able to reduce excessive forward movement during the impact. Thus, protection to the chest was only rated as average while head protection was low as it was exposed in the crash.

In case of the rear facing child seat used for the 18-month-old test dummy, it too was secured using the adult seatbelts, but in conjunction with the child seat, it was able to offer full protection to the child occupant. It's is worth noting that the Triber does not get ISOFIX anchorages for installing child seats at the rear. As for its structural rigidity, the bodyshell of the MPV was rated as unstable as it was not not deemed capable of withstanding any further loads. However, the footwell area was still rated stable.

Renault Triber - Safety Features

As is the norm with Global NCAP tests, the Renault Triber used for the crash test was a base-spec model and only came equipped with the most basic safety features. That means the model tested was only equipped with two airbags, a seatbelt reminder system, speed alert warning, rear parking sensors and ABS with EBD. However, if you opt for top-spec trim of the Triber, you also get speed sensing door lock and impact sensing door unlock features along with two additional side airbags, taking the total count up to class leading 4 airbags in its top-spec trim.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Renault updates and other four-wheeler news.