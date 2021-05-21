Beige Upholstery with Faux Wood Trim on Renault Kiger - Yay or Nay?

The Renault Kiger is currently the most affordable sub-compact SUV in the country, with prices starting from INR 5.45 lakh, and going up to INR 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Renault is offering the Kiger in four trim levels - RxE, RxL, RxT, and RxZ - with two engines and three gearbox options to choose from. While Renault offers a wide array of genuine accessories from their own stable, if you want to customize your Kiger with an unique and special look, here we have two fine examples of aftermarket interior packages for the Kiger that are worth checking out.

Uploaded on the Team Car Delight Instagram handle, here we can see a Renault Kiger with customized interior with new upholstery and unique trim for the dashboard and center console. As stock, the Renault Kiger gets an all-black interior theme with black fabrics for the seats. However, this aftermarket interior package with tan upholstery and faux wood inserts for the dashboard really jazz up the cabin. Not only does it add a much needed contrast, but it also looks really premium and high-quality. The leather seat covers have a beautiful diamond-pattern stitching and the trims on the door panels also get a textured finish.

While aftermarket seat covers are a fairly regular thing, what's really unique about the package are the faux wood inserts on the dashboard and the door handles for all four doors. Even the wireless charging pad on the center console gets a similar tan treatment. Pictured below is yet another interior package, finished in a different color. The seats get a lighter tan upholstery, although they do not feature the diamond-pattern stitching as the one above. The wooden inserts on the dashboard and the door handles are also finished in a lighter shade of brown with different detailing. Both these packages cost INR 35,000, which is tremendous value for money.

In terms of features, the Renault Kiger comes equipped with an 8.0-inch floating infotainment screen and a 7.0-inch TFT digital instrumentation display. A closer look at the interior also reveal that the dual glovebox, the steering wheel, and some switchgear are shared with the Renault Triber. Other features include a Philips air purifier (optional), wireless charging (optional), Arkamys sound system, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, keyless entry and push-button stop-start, and wireless smartphone replication.

Based on the CMF-A+ platform co-developed by Renault and Nissan, the Kiger is essentially a sister car of the Nissan Magnite. The powertrain options are thus the same that's offered with the Magnite. That means there are two engine options on offer - a 1.0L, naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine and a 1.0L turbo-petrol three-cylinder engine. The former produces 72 hp and 96Nm of peak torque while the latter produces 100hp and 160Nm of peak torque. The former gets the option of either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Meanwhile, the latter comes with the 5-speed or a CVT gearbox. The Kiger has a tough competition cut out from the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, and Ford Ecosport.

