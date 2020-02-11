Renault HBC electric SUV possible, but Kwid EV coming first - Report

The Renault HBC sub-4 metre SUV will be launched in India in the second half of this year. This model could get a pure electric variant in the future.

Speaking to electricvehicleweb.in recently, Venkatram Mamillapalle, CEO & MD, Renault (India), revealed that technically, it is possible to develop an electric vehicle on the basis of the CMF-A+ platform. The CMF-A+ platform currently underpins the Triber and will form the basis for the HBC sub-4 metre SUV next. Below is what he said:

There is no intent at this point of time, but why not? These are possible, all that you need to do is manage the floor of the car. Once you have that designed and adapted, you can do anything. It is all in the design and how you build the bottom, and then the top hat is anything.

Automakers are increasingly using their B-SUVs to enter and/or gain a strong foothold in the EV space in India. Hyundai launched the Kona Electric (premium B-SUV) last year. This year, MG released the ZS EV (premium B-SUV) and Tata Motors put the Nexon EV (sub-4 metre B-SUV) on sale. Hyundai is considering to launch Venue Electric as one of the ‘smart EVs’ that will be locally manufactured. There’s no doubt that Renault too would like a sub-compact electric SUV of its own.

The first Renault EV in India will likely be a variant of the next-gen Kwid, which could be out sometime next year. Below is what Mamillapalle said about launching a pure electric Kwid in the country:

Yes, the Kwid electric is one of the options. We are looking at this platform (CMF-A), this is our platform, not Chinese. I will build on this.

[Source: electricvehicleweb.in]