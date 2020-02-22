Renault LBA upcoming sedan in India may undercut Maruti DZire - Report

The heated entry sedan segment will witness the arrival of a new model in a year or two in India. It will be a product from Renault, codenamed LBA.

In a new development, a fresh report from The Economic Times, citing undisclosed sources, says that the Renault LBA may undercut the Maruti DZire, which happens to be not only the highest-selling entry sedan in India but also one of the country’s top 3 passenger four-wheelers in terms of annual sales.

One of Renault’s USPs in India has been economical pricing for a long time now. The company will strengthen its image as a value-focused brand in our market likely with even more competitive prices for its models in the future. This year, it will launch the HBC sub-compact SUV. By the calendar year 2022, we expect three more economical launches, the LBA sub-compact sedan, the next-gen Kwid and the next-gen Kwid-based EV.

All the aforementioned future Renault models in India will have a body no longer than 4,000 mm in length. This would mean lower GST being levied on them and thus a lower price. The Renault LBA’s main rivals will be the Maruti DZire, Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura. For the record, these competitors are priced from INR 5.83 lakh*, INR 6.10 lakh* and INR 5.80 lakh* respectively.

Little is known about the Renault LBA sedan except that it will be a rival to sub-4 metre sedans and be underpinned by the CMF-A+ platform, which currently underpins the Renault Triber and will form the basis for the Renault HBC next.

