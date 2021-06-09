When Renault launched the Kiger earlier in February this year, it was launched at an introductory starting price of INR 5.45 lakh, going up to INR 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom). This made the Renault Kiger the most affordable subcompact SUV, with the prices undercutting those of its own sibling, the Nissan Magnite, by a small margin. Now, however, the Magnite range starts at INR 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Kiger starts at INR 5.64 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the second price hike for this model in two consecutive months. Overall, prices have gone up by up to INR 33,000.

With this, the base price, as well as the top-end price of the Renault Kiger, have gone up for the first time since its launch. As you can see from the table below, barring the base RXE trim, the prices of all other 1.0L NA petrol variants (both MT and AMT) have been hiked by INR 9,000. Meanwhile, the base RXE trim sees a more significant hike of INR 19,000. Moving on to the turbo-petrol variants, the manual versions see a price hike of INR 9,000. However, it is the prices of the turbo-petrol CVT variants that have been affected the most. The Renault Kiger currently tops out at INR 10.08 lakh (ex-showroom) for the RXZ 1.0L turbo-petrol CVT dual-tone variant.

Naturally Aspirated Petrol Old Price New Price Difference RXE Rs 5.45 lakh Rs 5.64 lakh Rs 19,000 RXL Rs 6.32 lakh Rs 6.41 lakh Rs 9,000 RXT Rs 6.80 lakh Rs 6.89 lakh Rs 9,000 RXZ Rs 7.69 lakh Rs 7.78 lakh Rs 9,000 RXL AMT Rs 6.82 lakh Rs 6.91 lakh Rs 9,000 RXT AMT Rs 7.30 lakh Rs 7.39 lakh Rs 9,000 RXZ AMT Rs 8.19 lakh Rs 8.28 lakh Rs 9,000 Turbo-petrol RXL Rs 7.42 lakh Rs 7.51 lakh Rs 9,000 RXT Rs 7.90 lakh Rs 7.99 lakh Rs 9,000 RXZ Rs 8.79 lakh Rs 8.88 lakh Rs 9,000 RXT CVT Rs 8.60 lakh Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 39,000 RXZ CVT Rs 9.55 lakh Rs 9.88 lakh Rs 33,000

Do note that all variants of the Renault Kiger are available with dual-tone colour options, which further command a premium of INR 20,000 over their respective monotone counterparts. In comparison, prices for the Nissan Magnite range between INR 5.59 - 10.00 lakh (ex-showroom). With this price hike, the Renault Kiger loses its most affordable entry-price positioning to the Nissan Magnite, and it is also more expensive than the Magnite as its top-end. However, the difference in price between the two sibling sub-compact SUVs are very marginal on a variant-to-variant basis.

The Renault Kiger is based on the CMF-A+ platform co-developed by Renault and Nissan. The 1.0L, naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine produces 72 hp and 96Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the 1.0L turbo-petrol three-cylinder engine produces 100hp and 160Nm of peak torque. Renault is offering the option of both a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox with the base 1.0L NA petrol engine. The 1.0L turbo-petrol engine, meanwhile, gets the option of either a 5-speed manual or a 5-step CVT gearbox.

In terms of features, the Renault Kiger comes equipped with an 8.0-inch floating infotainment screen and a 7.0-inch TFT digital instrumentation display. A closer look at the interior also reveal that the dual glovebox, the steering wheel, and some switchgear are shared with the Renault Triber. Other features include a Philips air purifier (optional), wireless charging (optional), Arkamys sound system, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, keyless entry and push-button stop-start, and wireless smartphone replication. The Kiger has a tough competition cut out from the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport and the likes.

