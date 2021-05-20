Renault Kiger Genuine Accessories Detailed on Tape - VIDEO

After a recent price hike, prices for the Renault Kiger in India currently start from INR 5.45 lakh, and go up to INR 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom). That makes the Kiger the most affordable sub-compact SUV in the country currently. Renault is offering the Kiger in four trim levels - RxE, RxL, RxT, and RxZ - with two engine options to choose from. If you are looking to customize the Kiger further, you'd be happy to know that Renault is offering a wide range of exterior and interior accessories with the sub-compact SUV. Here's a walkaround video of the Renault Kiger from a dealership loaded with all the accessories along with details of their prices.

Exterior Accessories

This particular Renault Kiger featured in this video is in its top-spec RxZ trim and comes finished in dual-tone white and black color combination.

Starting with its face, you can see this Kiger gets upper and lower chrome garnishes for the grille in addition to the standard two-slat chrome design. The upper chrome garnish costs INR 960 while the lower one costs INR 1,600.

Additionally, there's a special red accent on the grille that can be had at no added cost.

Renault is offering 6 different options of decals for the Kiger, one of which is has been applied on this particular example and costs INR 5,500. The decals are applied on the bonnet and on the doors on either side.

In profile, you can see this Kiger gets special red accents on the alloy wheels, for which you will to pay INR 750. If you have a lower-spec trim of the Kiger, you can even upgrade to these 16-inch alloy wheels for an additional cost of INR 29,500 for all four wheels.

One of the coolest accessories on this Kiger has to be the roof luggage carrier that bolts on to the roof rails. It has been priced at INR 9,900.

This Kiger comes with door visors with a chrome trim for all four windows, which has been priced at INR 2,800

In profile, this particular example gets further chrome treatment with garnishes for the ORVMs and along the window line. The former is priced at INR 620 while the latter is priced at INR 1900

Down below, this Kiger gets some additional side body cladding with a chrome trim along the doors and it costs INR 4,690. This is really useful accessory to save your vehicle from minor scratches and dents. Protection also comes from the set of four door guards, priced at INR 290.

At the rear, this Kiger gets further chrome garnishes on the tail gate and the rear bumper. The tail gate garnish costs INR 1,800 while the bumper garnishes cost INR 650. Additionally, you can further add chrome scuff plates for the boot that cost INR 1,490.

Lower variants of the Kiger can also be equipped with a rear parcel tray that costs INR 1,900.

Interior Accessories

Similar to red accents on the outside, this Kiger also gets a red cover for the IRVM that is priced at INR 360.

One of the most important accessories on the inside of any car are its seat covers. Renault is offering many different options for seat covers, three of which have been featured here in this video. Two of them are finished in black while another one gets a tan brown finish. All seat covers have been priced at INR 8,900.

Another important accessory for the interior are of course the floor mats. You can either opt for 3D floor mats on normal carpet mats. The former is priced at INR 3,490. The carpet mats come in two options - one finished in beige and another finished in black with blue lining - both of which cost INR 1,900.

The center console storage can be equipped with a space organizer that is priced at INR 790, a very useful feature indeed.

The Kiger is also offered with very nifty convenience accessories that fit on to the rear of the front passenger seat. This includes things like a coat hanger and a laptop tray which can also double up as eating tray. The former is priced at INR 1,870 while the latter is priced at INR 5,710.

Based on the CMF-A+ platform co-developed by Renault and Nissan, the Kiger is essentially a sister car of the Nissan Magnite. The powertrain options are thus the same that's offered with the Magnite. That means there are two engine options on offer - a 1.0L, naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine and a 1.0L turbo-petrol three-cylinder engine. The former produces 72 hp and 96Nm of peak torque while the latter produces 100hp and 160Nm of peak torque. The former gets the option of either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Meanwhile, the latter comes with the 5-speed or a CVT gearbox. The Kiger has a tough competition cut out from the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, and Ford Ecosport.