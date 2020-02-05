Renault K-ZE (Renault Kwid electric) - Live from Auto Expo 2020

The Renault K-ZE has landed in India and is being displayed at Auto Expo 2020. It is an electric car with a driving range of 271 km.

Based on the Renault Kwid already on sale in India, the Renault K-ZE has an SUV-inspired exterior design similar to the former. It features the same daytime running LEDs and headlamps. However, the front grille comes with U-shaped chrome inserts.

The Renault K-ZE looks exactly the same as the Kwid when viewed from the sides as well, save for the different wheel design and the blue highlights on the roof rails. At the rear too, the Renault K-ZE's tail lamps and boot lid have a design similar to those of the Renault Kwid. Its rear bumper looks different with thicker black cladding and big silver skid plate.

The overall interior design of the Renault K-ZE is the same as that of the new Renault Kwid. The new three-spoke steering wheel, redesigned instrument console and centre console, new dashboard and the large touchscreen infotainment system are clear indicators of the same. The only subtle differences here in the K-ZE are blue accents on the steering wheel, gear selector and instrument console.

The Renault K-ZE employs an all new electric powertrain, which consists of a Lithium-ion battery pack. With a promising drive range of 250 km, this battery pack can be charged in four hours in the slow charging mode. However, with the fast charging mode, the battery can be charged up to 80 per cent in just 50 minutes.

Renault has no immediate plans to launch the K-ZE pure electric car in India. However, this model's all-electric powertrain could be used in the India-specific electric Kwid, which we expect to be launched along the lines of the second generation model of the regular Kwid by the calendar year 2022.