Chetak Urbane deliveries to get delayed - Report

Earlier this week Bajaj Auto launched its first electric two-wheeler, the Chetak. Bookings for the e-scooter are currently open on the company’s website. The deliveries are scheduled to begin in February this year. However, a report from BikeDekho claims that some buyers may have to wait for longer than others.
According to the website, the deliveries of the lower-spec variant of the Chetak e-scooter (Urbane) are likely to start in May 2020. The Chetak Premium, on the other hand, will start to roll out from the dealerships from next month. The entry-level variant of the Chetak e-scooter is priced at INR 1,00,000*, while the Premium variant retails at INR 1,15,000*. What’s different between the two variants? Check out the table below:
|Variant
|Urbane
|Premium
|Body Colour
|Solid Colours
|Metallic
|Finish
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Colour Options
|Cyber White
Citrus Rush
|Hazelnut
Brooklyn Black
Velutto Rosso
Indigo Metallic
|Seat Rexine
|Black
|Tan
|Stitch
|Medium Grey
|Light Tan
|Bezels
|Siberian Silver
|Satin Silver
|Wheel Colour
|Matt Black (Solid)
|Slate Grey/Satin Black (Metallic)
|Floor Mat
|Black (TPU)
|Dark Grey with Speckles (TPU)
|Front Brake
|Drum
|Disc
|Price
|INR 1,00,000*
|INR 1,15,000*
The Chetak will be sold in Pune and Bengaluru in the initial phase, via select KTM dealerships – 14 in Bengaluru and 4 in Pune - and the new Customer Experience Center at Fergusson College Road, Pune. The e-scooter is backed by a three-year/50,000 km warranty, while the service interval stands at one-year/12,000 km. It comes with a complimentary Chetak Charger (installation charges extra).
To give you a recap, Bajaj Auto became the first major two-wheeler brand to enter into the electric vehicle segment of the Indian market. The Chetak e-scooter has a neo-retro styling that is enhanced by modern features such as full LED lighting, backlit switches and a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster.
The Chetak mounts an electric motor that generates 4.08 kW of peak power (3.8kW of continuous output) and 16 Nm of maximum torque. The top-speed of the e-scooter is rated at 60 km/h. The 3 kWh battery pack promises a range of 95 km in Eco Mode and 85 km in Sport Mode.
*Ex-showroom
[Source: BikeDekho.com]