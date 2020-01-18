Chetak Urbane deliveries to get delayed - Report

Earlier this week Bajaj Auto launched its first electric two-wheeler, the Chetak. Bookings for the e-scooter are currently open on the company’s website. The deliveries are scheduled to begin in February this year. However, a report from BikeDekho claims that some buyers may have to wait for longer than others.

According to the website, the deliveries of the lower-spec variant of the Chetak e-scooter (Urbane) are likely to start in May 2020. The Chetak Premium, on the other hand, will start to roll out from the dealerships from next month. The entry-level variant of the Chetak e-scooter is priced at INR 1,00,000*, while the Premium variant retails at INR 1,15,000*. What’s different between the two variants? Check out the table below:

Variant Urbane Premium Body Colour Solid Colours Metallic Finish Glossy Glossy Colour Options Cyber White Citrus Rush Hazelnut Brooklyn Black Velutto Rosso Indigo Metallic Seat Rexine Black Tan Stitch Medium Grey Light Tan Bezels Siberian Silver Satin Silver Wheel Colour Matt Black (Solid) Slate Grey/Satin Black (Metallic) Floor Mat Black (TPU) Dark Grey with Speckles (TPU) Front Brake Drum Disc Price INR 1,00,000* INR 1,15,000*

The Chetak will be sold in Pune and Bengaluru in the initial phase, via select KTM dealerships – 14 in Bengaluru and 4 in Pune - and the new Customer Experience Center at Fergusson College Road, Pune. The e-scooter is backed by a three-year/50,000 km warranty, while the service interval stands at one-year/12,000 km. It comes with a complimentary Chetak Charger (installation charges extra).

To give you a recap, Bajaj Auto became the first major two-wheeler brand to enter into the electric vehicle segment of the Indian market. The Chetak e-scooter has a neo-retro styling that is enhanced by modern features such as full LED lighting, backlit switches and a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster.

The Chetak mounts an electric motor that generates 4.08 kW of peak power (3.8kW of continuous output) and 16 Nm of maximum torque. The top-speed of the e-scooter is rated at 60 km/h. The 3 kWh battery pack promises a range of 95 km in Eco Mode and 85 km in Sport Mode.

*Ex-showroom

[Source: BikeDekho.com]