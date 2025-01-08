Mahindra Sets New Standards with Advanced EV Plant in Chakan

Mahindra has unveiled its state-of-the-art EV manufacturing and battery assembly facility at the Chakan plant, dedicated to producing Electric Origin SUVs. Part of Mahindra’s expansive 2.83 km² Chakan manufacturing hub, the facility runs entirely on renewable energy and is water-positive, showcasing Mahindra’s commitment to sustainability.

With ₹4,500 crore allocated for this project from the company’s FY22–FY27 investment cycle, the new hub leverages Industry 4.0 technologies, including over 1,000 robots, AI-driven systems, and IoT-based monitoring. The plant features advanced capabilities such as a fully automated press shop, robotic paint shop, and an AI-integrated body shop, ensuring precision and efficiency.

The battery assembly facility is equally impressive, with compact, automated production lines utilizing patented processes for robust, high-performance batteries. Advanced testing systems simulate real-world conditions, ensuring durability, safety, and reliability.

Mahindra’s new facility highlights its “Make in India for the World” vision, contributing to India’s green goals and paving the way for innovative, sustainable mobility solutions.