Revamped Tesla Model Y Spotted Uncamouflaged During Winter Testing

Facelifted Tesla Model Y has been seen undergoing winter testing, revealing significant design updates ahead of its anticipated launch.

Shared widely on Weibo, the uncamouflaged Model Y images highlight a redesigned front and rear, while retaining the familiar side profile. These updates align with earlier spy shots of the model, internally codenamed "Juniper," which were reported by Reuters in March 2023. The refreshed design has drawn comparisons to Xpeng's G6 SUV, signaling a bolder styling approach.

According to Chinese media outlet LatePost, Tesla's Shanghai factory is gearing up for mass production of the revamped Model Y in January. Updates include enhanced interior features, improved battery capacity, and upgraded motor performance, mirroring Tesla’s strategy with the Model 3 refresh.

Additionally, a six-seat Model Y variant is expected to debut by late 2025, further expanding the lineup. Tesla enthusiasts can look forward to a sleeker, more capable Model Y hitting the roads soon.

