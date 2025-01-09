Electric Tata Buses in India Collectively Clocked 25 Crore Kilometres

Tata Motors, India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, has announced a major milestone: its fleet of 3,100 electric buses has collectively clocked over 25 crore kilometers across 10 cities. This distance is equivalent to circling the Earth over 6,200 times!

Covering an average of 200 km per day, these e-buses have significantly contributed to greener urban transport, reducing an estimated 1.4 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions. Notably, 15 crore kilometers were achieved in just the past year, highlighting the growing adoption of sustainable public transport solutions.

Announcing this accomplishment, Mr. Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay, CEO and MD, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Limited, said, "We are delighted to achieve this landmark of covering 25 crore km with a modern fleet of emission-free electric buses. An impressive 15 crore km were covered in just the last 12 months, confirming a growing preference for sustainable urban mobility solutions, both by commuters and the state transport undertakings. We thank them for their trust and support and assure them of our commitment to make mass mobility safer, smarter and greener.”

Operating in cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, Tata Motors’ electric buses deliver reliable service with a 95% uptime. Designed for passenger comfort, the fleet features smooth air suspension, hydraulic lifts for differently-abled passengers, ergonomic seating, and comes in 9 and 12-meter configurations.