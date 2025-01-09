BMW Bids Farewell to the Iconic iDrive Knob After 24 Years

After 24 years of service, BMW is officially retiring the iDrive knob, a feature first introduced in the 2001 7 Series. The move coincides with the debut of BMW’s latest Panoramic iDrive system and Operating System X, which rely entirely on touch and voice controls.

The decision to eliminate the iDrive knob comes as data shows drivers are increasingly favoring touchscreens. Recent iterations of BMW’s infotainment system, including iDrive 8 and 9, have shifted toward a touch-focused interface, making the knob redundant. The transition simplifies software design and reduces production costs, as the knob’s intricate construction often featured premium materials like crystal-like glass.

Additionally, BMW is axing Gesture Controls, another feature that failed to gain widespread use despite its novelty. While Gesture Controls provided entertaining functionality, such as volume adjustments with hand motions, it was deemed impractical by many users.

Also read: Is the BMW 1 Series Making a Comeback in India?

BMW’s new Panoramic iDrive system promises a streamlined and modern experience, but enthusiasts may miss the tactile charm and flexibility that the iDrive knob offered. With this change, BMW paves the way for a fully touch-centric future in its vehicles.