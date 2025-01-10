2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Launched in India: Evolution of an Icon

Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2025 edition of its popular sports bike, the Pulsar RS200 in India. The new fully faired machine has been priced at ₹1,84,115 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

While retaining the familiar design, the 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 sports dual projector headlamps with LED DRLs upfront and a revamped tail section featuring integrated LED taillights. We think that just like for the outgoing model, enthusiasts will have mixed opinions about the tail light design of the new motorcycle.

The highlight of this update is a Bluetooth-enabled LCD instrument console offering turn-by-turn navigation and call/message alerts, elevating the bike’s tech quotient.

The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 comes with the same reliable 199cc single-cylinder engine, delivering 24.13 BHP and 18.74 Nm. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and comes equipped with an assist and slipper clutch. The addition of three riding modes—Road, Rain, and Offroad—enhances its versatility.

Key mechanicals include telescopic front forks, a rear mono-shock, and disc brakes with dual-channel ABS. Wider tyres (110/70 front and 140/70 rear) ensure improved grip and stability.

The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is available in three striking colour options: Glossy Racing Red, Pearl Metallic White, and Active Satin Black.