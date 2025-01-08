Common Causes of Car Accidents and How to Prevent Them

Car accidents result in countless fatalities and injuries each year, affecting millions of lives. And a lot of the time, it’s because of mistakes made by the people involved. It could be the driver, the passenger, or even a pedestrian. That’s why road safety is such a big deal, especially since so many of us drive on a daily basis.

Image source

The crazy thing is that most car accidents don’t happen because people don’t know how to drive. It’s more about the choices drivers make behind the wheel.

In this article, we’ll explore the most common causes of car accidents and share tips on how to stay safe on the road. And if you’re ever involved in one, be sure to know the steps to take after a car accident to stay safe and handle everything the right way.

Speeding

Speeding is one of the biggest causes of car accidents. It usually happens when you're running late, trying to keep up with traffic, or just not paying attention to the speed limit. But speeding can make accidents way more likely.

Speed limits are there for a reason; they’re meant to keep everyone safe. When you’re going too fast, it’s harder to stop quickly if something unexpected happens, like a car cutting in front of you or a person walking into the street.

Slamming on your brakes can also be dangerous for everyone around you, not just you. This is why speeding drivers sometimes crash into trees or go off the road when they’re trying to avoid something.

Avoiding Speeding

Plan trips to avoid rushing

Follow speed limits

Use cruise control on highways

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Driving under the influence of alcohol is a factor behind most car accidents. When people drink or use drugs, it messes with their ability to drive. The problem is that a lot of people think they’re okay to drive, even when they’re not.

When someone’s drunk or high, they might not realize how fast they’re going, or they might not react the right way if something happens, like not stopping in time or running a red light. They could even hit a pedestrian who has the right of way without knowing it.

Preventing Impaired Driving

Use a designated driver

Use ride-sharing apps

Avoid driving after using impairing substances

Reckless driving

Reckless driving happens when people make quick lane changes, ignore other drivers’ safety, or just flat-out break the rules. It might seem like no big deal, but it can easily lead to accidents.

The key to driving safely is to be predictable. That means waiting for the green light, making sure it’s your turn before crossing the street, and following the speed limit. It also means changing lanes slowly and not cutting people off.

When you do things that are unpredictable, like suddenly swerving or stopping in the middle of the road, other drivers don’t have enough time to react. Even if you’re trying to be nice, like stopping for a pedestrian when it’s not their turn to cross, you can still cause an accident.

Staying Safe from Reckless Driving

Stay calm and avoid tailgating

Follow traffic rules

Signal before lane changes

Running a Red Light or Stop Sign

Running red lights and stop signs is a huge cause of car accidents. About 40% of car accidents happen at intersections because people run red lights or stop signs.

Sure, sometimes you might be in a rush, but no matter how urgent it feels, it's never worth running a red light. When you do, you’re not only breaking the law, but you’re also putting yourself and others at serious risk. Cars coming through the intersection might not expect you to be there, and that’s when accidents happen.

A lot of times, people who run red lights are speeding, which makes everything worse. If they crash, the damage is way worse when you’re going faster.

Stopping for Safety at Intersections