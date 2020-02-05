BS-VI Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI and Street Rally 125 FI launched in India

Yamaha Motor India has announced the prices of the BS-VI Ray ZR 125 FI and Street Rally 125 FI for our market. The BS-VI Ray ZR 125 FI is available from INR 66,730* onwards while the Street Rally 125 FI, which is offered in a single variant, is priced at INR 70,730*.

The BS-VI Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI is available in two variants – Drum (INR 66,730*) and Disc (INR 69,730*). The drum brake model features two colour options – Metallic Black and Cyan Blue. The disc version, on the other hand, gets a wider palette, and it is available in five options – Metallic Black, Cyan Blue, Dark Matt Blue, Reddish Yellow Cocktail and Matt Red Metallic. The BS-VI Street Rally 125 FI is available in two paint options – Purplish Blue Metallic and Sparkle Green. Both models feature different graphics schemes.

Both, BS-VI Ray ZR 125 FI and BS-VI Street Rally 125 FI mount the same 125 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor that also powers the BS-VI Yamaha Fascino 125 FI. The BS-VI compliant motor produces 8.2 PS of peak power at 6,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 9.7 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The feature list on the BS-VI Ray ZR 125 FI and BS-VI Street Rally 125 FI comprises Stop & Start system, Smart Motor Generator (quieter start-up) and side stand engine cut-off function.

Common styling cues on the BS-VI Ray ZR 125 FI and BS-VI Street Rally 125 FI include apron-mounted headlight setup, LED DRL near the handlebar and a fully digital instrument console. The BS-VI Street Rally 125 FI further benefits from Brush Guards (knuckle guards), slightly different side panels, and block pattern tyres – all of which give it a more rugged persona than the BS-VI Ray ZR 125 FI.

The hardware specifications on the BS-VI Ray ZR 125 FI and BS-VI Street Rally 125 FI include telescopic forks at the front and a single-sided spring at the back. The base version of the BS-VI Ray ZR 125 FI uses drum brakes on both ends to perform the anchoring tasks while the premium model uses a disc at the front. The BS-VI Street Rally 125 FI gets a front disc brake as standard.

Apart from the BS-VI Ray ZR 125 FI and Street Rally 125 FI, Yamaha Motor India has also announced the launch of the BS-VI MT-15.