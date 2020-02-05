BS-VI Yamaha MT-15 launched at INR 1,38,900

Yamaha Motor India has announced the launch of the BS-VI MT-15 in the Indian market. The roadster segment product was launched at an ex-showroom price tag of INR 1,38,900*, which is INR 2,900 more than the BS-IV (INR 1,36,000*) model. The BS-IV motorcycle will also be available for sale until stock lasts or 31 March 2020, whichever comes before.

The styling has not received any changes, and thus the BS-VI Yamaha MT-15 continues to pack aggressive, roadster looks. The feature list comprises full-LED headlight and a reverse backlit digital instrument console. The back of the motorcycle features a new, raised LED tail light. The BS-VI MT-15 also gets a radial tyre at the back. While the styling has not received any updates, Yamaha Motor India has added a new colour option during the BS-VI transition, and the latest iteration of the MT-15 gets Ice Fluo Vermillion paint that comes with orange wheels.

Check out the colour options and their respective prices below:

Metallic Black: INR 1,38,900*

Dark Matt Blue: INR 1,38,900*

Ice Fluo Vermillion: INR 1,39,400*

The hardware specifications, too, have been retained from the old (BS-IV) motorcycle. Thus, the suspension setup continues to comprise conventional telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the back. The international-spec model, which is sold in countries like Thailand, uses upside-down telescopic forks at the front. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes on both wheels, while the safety net continues to comprise single-channel ABS. A side-stand engine cut-off function further enhances the safety department

The updated model gets a few tweaks to the engine and the exhaust system to comply with the latest emission norms. The 155 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve engine on the BS-VI MT-15 produces 18.5 PS of peak power at 10,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 14.1 Nm at 8,500 rpm. In comparison, the old (BS-IV) motorcycle made 19.3 PS of maximum power at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque of 14.7 Nm at 8,500 rpm. The six-speed transmission continues to feature an assist and slipper clutch.

Apart from the BS-VI MT-15, Yamaha Motor India has also launched the BS-VI FZ 25, FZS 25, Ray ZR 125 FI and the RayZR Street Rally 125 FI in the Indian market.

*Ex-showroom Delhi