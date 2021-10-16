Ampere Magnus EX Electric Scooter With 121 km Range Launched

16/10/2021

Ampere Electric has launched another new electric scooter. It is called the Ampere Magnus EX and costs INR 68,999 (ex-showroom, Pune). With additional state Government incentives, the overall price will further go down making it lucrative for EV buyers to drive home this new e-scooter in the upcoming festive season.

Ampere Magnus EX comes with an innovative slanted cradle design with dual benefits of large space left for the boot space & its position enables easy removal of the battery. Incorporating customer’s feedback, Magnus EX is designed to provide a practical combination for everyday users with efficient space management stacking large battery & convenient boot space. This long-distance-per-charge Magnus EX comes with a detachable lightweight & portable advanced lithium battery for easy charge in any 5-amp socket at the home, office, coffee shop, or any plug-on-the-wall charge point.

As per market observation understanding the average daily runs by a normal person, any in-city commuter can drive up to 3 days in one single charge with the new Magnus EX e-scooter. It comes with a best-in-class optimum city driving speed up to 53 kmph. The 1200-Watts motor is one of the highest motor capacities in this segment, which delivers a real peppier performance with 0-40 Kms in 10 secs* (practical for Indian driving conditions today).

One can drive the Magnus EX in 2 modes – super saver eco mode & peppier power mode & thus a customer can smartly drive to get a real long-distance drive. Adding to the safety, this vehicle comes with a powerful LED headlight surrounded by unique chrome embellishments, which is stylish & reflects well in the night.

This comes with a solid 3 years warranty covering major aggregates, assurance of aftercare & hence provides complete peace of ownership usage experience. Some more advanced features in the new Magnus EX are Keyless entry, vehicle finder, antitheft alarm, easy to remove battery- recharge & ride again, aesthetically designed wide seat for superior driving comfort, under-seat large storage space & boot light to easily identify items. It comes in attractive colours – Metallic red, Graphite black & Galactic Grey.

