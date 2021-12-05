Honda CB300R BS6 Unveiled at India Bike Week 2021

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has unveiled the CB300R BS6 at the IBW 2021. The new motorcycle will be offered in two premium colours - Matte Steel Black & Pearl Spartan Red. Bookings are open at Honda BigWing Topline and BigWing showrooms across the country.

Powering the Honda CB300R BS6 is a 286cc, DOHC, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with PGM-FI technology that complies with the Bharat Stage 6 emission regulations. It promises to offer strong acceleration and linear response during city rides

The new motorcycle comes equipped with an Assist & Slipper clutch which provides an assist function for clutch operations requiring less load compared to a regular clutch mechanism, while slipper function to reduce unpleasant shocks caused by sudden engine braking during downshifts, ensuring less fatigue and more comfort for a variety of rides.

A distinctive match of sophisticated engineering and premium aesthetics, the lightweight Inverted Front Forks offer utmost precision while further accentuating the universal value of the sports bike for city roads. The 4-pot radial-mounted calipers with 296 mm hub-less floating disc for front brakes & 220 mm rear disc brake are modulated by dual-channel ABS which works on an Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) for uniform front to rear ABS braking, optimum body weight distribution and minimal rear lift due to sudden braking.

The minimalistic instrument panel of the Honda CB300R BS6 displays a plethora of advanced informatics along with new additional features - Gear Position and Side Stand Indicator with Engine Inhibitor. Positioned perfectly, a fully digitalized liquid crystal meter allows for a glance down at the information – night or day.