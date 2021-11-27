2021 Audi Q5 Launched in India, Prices Start at INR 58.93 lakh

Audi has launched the 2021 Audi Q5 in India. The new SUV combines a sporty character with excellent everyday usability and comes with a wide array of infotainment and assistance options.

The 2021 Audi Q5 is powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI engine that produces 249 hp of power and 370 Nm torque. Manufactured at the SAVWIPL plant in Aurangabad, the 2021 Q5 is being offered in two variants – Premium Plus and Technology.

2021 Audi Q5 Exterior Features

Trademark single-frame grille with an octagon outline, which has sharper and better-defined edges.

Silver accents on the skid plates, roof rails, and the new foglamp casing.

R19 alloy wheels, wraparound shoulder line, LED Combination Lamps, Panoramic Sunroof, and Aluminium Roof rails.

Five colour options – Navarra Blue, Ibis White, Mythos Black, Floret Silver and Manhattan Gray.

2021 Audi Q5 Interior Features

Atlas beige and Okapi brown in leather leatherette upholstery with inlays in Piano black finishing make for the interiors of the new Audi Q5.

Sensor-controlled boot lid operation, Park assist with parking aid plus, Power front seats with driver memory, and an Audi phone box with wireless charging amplify the comfort factor.

The 3-zone air-conditioning keeps the passengers cool and contour ambient lighting with 30 colours soothes senses.

2021 Audi Q5 Infotainment

The 25.65 cm multimedia touchscreen takes centre stage with the third generation Modular Infotainment Platform MIB3.

The screen, which has Audi's latest MMI Touch, voice controls, supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with supporting almost all the controls at a click.

Another highlight is the B&O Premium Sound System with 19 speakers producing 3D sound effects at 755 watts output.

2021 Audi Q5 Price

The Premium Plus variant costs INR 58,93,000 and the Technology trim retails at INR 63,77,000 (ex-showroom).