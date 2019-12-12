Yamaha opens first “Blue Square” themed showroom, to open 100 more in 2020

India Yamaha Motor has announced a brand-new initiative with the opening of its first “Blue Square” concept-driven showroom. The first “Blue Square” themed outlet was launched in Chennai at Bikerz. The outlet features a 4,000 sq. feet space, and it is located at 351, Anna Salai, Nandhanam, Chennai - 600035. The Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler brand aims to open 100 “Blue Square” themed outlets in 2020.

Speaking about the new Blue Square outlets, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies, said:

Yamaha’s “Blue Square” will put together an embracing racing spirit of Yamaha where an array of exciting, stylish and sporty two wheelers and accessories will be on offer. The brand will soon embark upon rapid expansion of “Blue Square” across the country. In 2020, the company will work with a target of setting up 100 “Blue Square” outlets.

The "Blue Square" theme aims to transform customer experiences. “Blue” characterizes Yamaha’s racing DNA, while “square” defines a one-stop buying junction. Apart from the products, these outlets will also offer accessories and apparels, which are the prime focus of the company for the “Blue Square” theme.

In terms of design, the exterior of the showrooms feature Yamaha’s identity of racing DNA through the visual and exhibitory outline of the design. The interior features a BLUE-theme along with the display of motorcycles, accessories, apparels and genuine spare parts. A line-up of accessories and apparels are also the prime focus of the company for the “Blue Square”.

The premium outlets will also be more technologically advanced. A log of all customer records will be stored digitally. Moreover, customers can download the product brochures by scanning the vehicle QR Codes. The company also plans to add technologies such as face scanning systems and “Dealer Management System” in the future.

A café will also be part of the “Blue Square” themed outlets. “Blue Square” aims to further drive India Yamaha Motor’s strategy to build its market for premium two-wheelers in the future. Regular readers would know that Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India does the same thing with its “Honda BigWing” vertical.