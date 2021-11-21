Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ Launched in India

Mercedes-Benz has strengthened its AMG portfolio with the addition of the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+, ‘World's most powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine series production car’, which also is India’s fastest hatchback ever. It has been priced at Rs 79.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ embodies the AMG brand motto of ‘Driving Performance’ and sets new standards for design innovation and top-class performance raising the vehicle dynamics and the sporty driving experience to a level previously unimaginable in the New Generation Cars.

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ is powered by a 2.0L, 4-cylinder, turbo engine that produces 421 hp of max power and 500 Nm of peak torque. The car has an AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 8G dual-clutch transmission. The four-cylinder turbocharged motor ensures extremely agile performance, sprinting from zero to 100 km/h in only 3.9 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 270 km/h. Apart from its performance figures, the new engine impresses with its immediate response.

The new Mercedes-AMG A 45 4MATIC+ is even more distinctive than its predecessors. For the first time, the compact class now also features the AMG-specific radiator grille, a clear indicator of AMG Performance family membership. The aerodynamic bonnet, with powerdomes, multi-beam LED headlights create the impression of a striking and powerful car. The wider front wings, flared wheel arches and AMG alloy wheels also accentuate the imposing presence. These create space for the wider front axle, and underline the athletic appearance. Two round twin tailpipes (90 mm diameter) and the wide rear apron characterize the rear view.

With its sporty appointments, the high-quality interior creates a close, personal connection between man and machine. The driver and front passenger are seated in an active position on contoured AMG sport seats with firm lateral support. The standard upholstery as a combination of black ARTICO man-made leather and DINAMICA microfibre is timeless, and creates typical AMG highlights with double topstitching in red. The red echoes the colour scheme designo seat belts and the dashboard support trim in black DINAMICA microfibre with a red border. The available paint options include Sun Yellow, Polar White, Mountain Grey, Designo Patagonia Red, Designo Mountain Grey Magno and Cosmos Black.