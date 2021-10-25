Bajaj Dominar 400 Becomes More Touring-Friendly with New Accessories

Bajaj Auto has launched the new Dominar 400 upgrade at INR 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom). The sports tourer now gets factory-fitted touring accessories and is a tailormade for riders who prefer strong touring essentials.

The Bajaj Dominar 400, now in its new avatar, has a more distinctive front end with an angular and stylish tall visor. Developed with cutting edge CFD technology, the tall visor is designed to offer good wind-blast protection thus, improving rider comfort. It also features aerodynamically sculpted fighter jet-inspired handguards with Flexi-winglets for maximum wind protection. The machine has been designed to make touring even better with a stylish and functional carrier for luggage. The added back stopper ensures maximum pillion comfort.

Its touring-friendly features also include a purposeful and stylish engine bash plate with an integrated metal skid plate, which offers good impact protection. The rugged and discreet leg guard offers superior crash protection, and the saddle stay ensures that saddlebags stay securely in place.

The Bajaj Dominar 400 also comes equipped with a neatly integrated navigation stay that allows riders to attach a navigation device. This cast aluminium stay is sturdy and positioned ergonomically to avoid blocking the road view. To add to all this, it now comes equipped with a USB charging port to keep one’s devices charged on the go.

All the accessories, apart from saddle stay, will come as standard on the Bajaj Dominar 400. The saddle stay will be a paid accessory sold separately by Bajaj Auto dealers at a nominal price.