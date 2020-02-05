BS-VI Yamaha FZ 25 and FZS 25 unveiled

Yamaha Motor India has announced the launch of its BS-VI compliant MT-15, Ray ZR 125 FI and the Street Rally 125 FI. Apart from the launch of the models mentioned above, the Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler also unveiled the BS-VI FZ 25 roadster. Unlike the BS-IV model, the latest iteration of the quarter-litre motorcycle from Yamaha Motor India is available in two variants – FZ 25 and FZS 25.

The FZ 25 is the base version while the FZS 25 is the premium model. In terms of design, the BS-VI Yamaha FZ 25 series gets an updated headlight setup that looks shaper than the old (BS-IV) motorcycle. The revised headlight continues to be an LED unit. The cockpit on the motorcycle continues to comprise full digital display while the bodywork retains the muscular styling.

Both, the FZ 25 and the FZS 25 carry an identical design and feature an engine cowl as standard. The two models, however, are distinguished by the colour options and the additional equipment. The premium version gets a taller visor and knuckle guards, while the base variant misses those features. The base model is available in two colour options – Racing Blue and Metallic Black. The premium version gets three shades – Dark Matte Blue, Dark Cyan and Metallic White. The Dark Blue and the Dark Cyan paint options come with gold-coloured alloy wheels.

Mechanical specifications continue to feature the same 249 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, 2-valve, SOHC, fuel-injected motor. Paired to a five-speed gearbox, the motor continues to churn that's now BS6 compliant. Power output is rated at 20.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm while the peak torque of 20.1 Nm comes at 6,000 rpm.

Other hardware specifications are identical to the BS-IV model, and the BS-VI Yamaha FZ 25 and FZS 25 use telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear to perform the shock absorption tasks. Anchoring duties are handled by disc brakes on both ends. The safety net comprises dual-channel ABS and side stand with engine cut-off switch.

As mentioned above, the company has not revealed the prices for the FZ 25 and the FZS 25. The motorcycle will rival the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the upcoming Bajaj Dominar 250.