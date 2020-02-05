BS-VI Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250 revealed - Live from Auto Expo 2020

Among the BS-VI compliant products from Suzuki Motorcycle India that were showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 were the latest iterations of the Gixxer SF 250 and the Gixxer 250. The Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler brand has unveiled the products, although the prices are yet to be revealed.

Also Read: BS-VI Suzuki Burgman Street unveiled - Live from Auto Expo 2020

In terms of styling, the BS-VI Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and the Gixxer 250 continue to feature the same design as the old (BS-IV) model. Thus, the motorcycles are equipped with LED headlight, an LED taillight, digital instrument cluster and a twin-pod muffle. The BS-VI Gixxer SF 250 continues to pack a full-fairing layout and clip-on style handlebar that gives it a sporty persona. The BS-VI Gixxer 250 retains the roadster styling and uses a wide, single-piece handlebar.

While the styling remains unaltered, the engine gets revisions to comply with the latest emission norms. Both motorcycles share the same BS-VI compliant, 249 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected motor that delivers 26.5 PS of maximum power at 9,300 rpm and a peak torque of 22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm. In comparison, the old (BS-IV) model made 26.5 PS of peak power at 9,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 22.6 Nm at 7,500 rpm. As you would notice, the peak power output remains identical to the BS-IV model while the maximum torque has come down marginally than the old version. The engine is linked to a six-speed gearbox.

Other hardware specifications remain identical to the BS-IV model. Thus, shock absorption tasks are handled by conventional telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the back. Braking department comprises disc brakes on both ends while the safety net comprises dual-channel ABS. Optional accessories on the motorcycles include tank protector, saddlebags, DC socket and seat covers.

Also Read: BS-VI Suzuki Gixxer SF and Gixxer (155) unveiled - Live from Auto Expo 2020

The company has not revealed the prices, although we expect to see a marginal increase in the ex-showroom tags. The BS-IV Gixxer SF 250 and the Gixxer 250 were priced at INR 1,70,655* and INR 1,59,800* respectively. Suzuki Motorcycle India already offers a MotoGP edition of the Gixxer SF 250. The two-wheeler brand is also considering a MotoGP livery equipped variant of the Gixxer 250. Suzuki Motorcycle India will take a final call about the Gixxer 250 MotoGP edition based on the response that the company gets at the Auto Expo 2020.