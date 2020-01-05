BS-VI TVS Apache RTR series and Jupiter Classic dispatches begin

TVS recently shared its sales performance numbers for December 2019. In the same announcement, the two-wheeler brand also confirmed that it has started producing and dispatching BS-VI compliant models of the Apache RTR series, TVS Jupiter Classic and TVS XL.

Also Read: TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition launched in Sri Lanka

The Hosur-based two-wheeler brand launched the BS-VI compliant Apache RTR 160 4V, Apache RTR 200 4V and the Jupiter Classic in November 2019 at ex-showroom price tags of INR 99,950*, INR 1.24 lakh* and INR 67,911* respectively.

The updated TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the RTR 200 4V pack a revised front fascia that now features a full LED headlight with a revised design for the LED DRLs. The instrument console retains the design from the BS-IV model, although the RTR 200 4V now benefits from TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity. The RTR 160 4V may get the feature in the future, although TVS is yet to confirm the details.

The engine specifications of the Apache RTR 200 4V BS-VI include a 197.75 cc oil-cooled, 4-valve motor that makes 20.5 PS of power (identical to the BS-IV carburettor model) and 16.8 Nm of torque (down from 18.1 Nm). The single-cylinder engine is paired with a five-speed transmission that features a slipper clutch function. The motorcycle is now available in a single variant – fuel-injection and rear disc brake. The safety net comprises dual-channel ABS with rear lift-off protection.

The BS-VI TVS Apache RTR 160 4V uses a 159.7 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine that churns out 16.02 PS (down from 16.80 PS) of peak power and 14.2 Nm (down from 14.8 Nm) of maximum torque. The RTR 160 4V misses the slipper clutch function. The safety net on the lower displacement 4V series model includes a single-channel ABS. The rear lift-off protection tech is not available on the RTR 160 4V.

The Jupiter Classic BS-VI benefits from fuel injection technology as well, although the company has not revealed the performance numbers for the scooter. The BS-IV compliant model, for reference, was tuned to draw 8 PS of power and 8.4 Nm of torque from its 109.7 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor.

Also Read: New TVS Rockz 125 spied in India

The next BS-VI compliant model to arrive from TVS will most likely be the Apache RR 310. The BS-VI compliant version of the company’s flagship motorcycle was seen in a leaked video, and we expect to hear the launch details very soon.

*Ex-showroom Delhi