TVS Jupiter Classic BS-VI launched at INR 67,911

TVS has launched the BS-VI-compliant version of the Jupiter Classic. The scooter is claimed to be 15% more fuel-efficient than the outgoing BS-IV version. The new TVS Jupiter Classic BS-VI is priced at INR 67,911 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is a hike of INR 7,921 over the BS-IV version.

The single biggest change has been on the engine front. Moving away from the age carburettor, TVS introduced fuel-injection in the Jupiter family. Called as EcoThrust fuel-injection, the technology is said to create an ideal balance between performance and fuel economy. This fuel-injection technology is different than the race-tuned fuel-injection system found in the new 2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.

Apart from fuel-injection, TVS has also introduced USB charging in the front panel, along with a cubby hole for storing the rider’s phone. Other features in the TVS Jupiter Classic include a dual-tone seat and a pillion grab rail with an integrated rear backrest for the passenger. Also, the clear front visor has been replaced with a tinted unit.

TVS has added a new Indi Blue colour option to the TVS Jupiter Classic BS-VI. The previously available colour options of Sunlit Ivory and Autumn Brown will continue to be on offer.

Interestingly, TVS has not revealed the performance figures of the Jupiter Classic BS-VI. The old BS-IV compliant 109.7 cc engine produces 8 PS of power and 8.4 Nm of torque. We expect the new BS-VI compliant mill to produce a slightly lesser amount of power and torque.

TVS sold 74,560 units of the Jupiter in October 2019. Between the month of April to October 2019, 4,27,224 new Jupiter customers were added which is down from the 5,13,112 units the company sold during the same months last year.

TVS Motor Company has also confirmed that they will be launching the BS-VI compliant version of the Base, ZX and Grande variants of the Jupiter in a phased manner.

