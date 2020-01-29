Cheaper BS-VI TVS Jupiter variants launched, priced from INR 61,449

Previously, TVS Motor Company had announced the prices for the BS-VI Jupiter Classic. Now, the company has updated its website with the updated prices of the cheaper (Base and ZX) variants of the Jupiter series. The base version of the BS-VI Jupiter is priced at INR 61,449*, while the ZX model is available at INR 63,449*.

The only variant of the Jupiter series that has not received the BS-VI upgrade is the Grande. Check out the complete price list of BS-VI TVS Jupiter series (along with BS-IV variants and their respective differences) below:

Variant BS-VI Price* BS-IV Price* Difference Jupiter INR 61,449 INR 59,347 INR 2,102 Jupiter ZX INR 63,449 INR 59,990 INR 3,459 Jupiter Classic INR 67,911 INR 59,990 INR 7,921

As seen above, the base variant of the Jupiter has received a marginal rise of INR 2,102, while the Jupiter Classic is the most affected with an increase of INR 7,921 during the BS-VI transition. The base version of the Jupiter series features relatively lower-spec hardware that comprises a halogen headlight. The ZX and the Classic variants, on the other hand, use LED headlamp. The setup is identical to that of its direct rival, the Honda Activa 6G.

The mechanical upgrade, as on all BS-VI compliant two-wheelers, include a fuel-injection system that replaces carburettor tech. Equipped with the EcoThrust fuel-injection technology, TVS Motor Company promises 15% improvement in the fuel-efficiency over the old (BS-IV) version.

The BS-VI 109.7 cc engine of TVS Jupiter range produces a maximum power of 5.5 kW (7.50 PS) at 7,000 rpm. The BS-IV 109.7 cc engine of the scooter develops a maximum power of 5.88 kW (7.99 PS) at 7,500 rpm.

While the engine has received an upgrade, the hardware specifications such as shock absorption setup and the braking department have remained unchanged. Thus, the shock absorption tasks are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a single spring at the back. Anchoring department includes drum brakes on both wheels, but the premium variants are available with a front disc as an option.

Apart from introducing the updated Jupiter range, TVS Motor Company has also announced the launch of its first electric scooter, the iQube in the Indian market. The iQube is priced at INR 1,15,000 (on-road Bengaluru).

*Ex-showroom Delhi