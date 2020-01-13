BS-VI TVS Apache RR 310 to be launched on January 25 - Report

The BS-VI TVS Apache RR 310 that was seen in a leaked video and spy photographs has been officially confirmed to be launched in India on 25 January 2020.

As seen in the leaked video, the TVS Apache RR 310 will retain the original design, although it will pack refreshed paint/graphics and a revised instrument cluster that will now feature a colour TFT display. Thus, the feature list will continue to include full LED lighting (indicator, headlight and taillight), full fairing, inverted telescopic front forks, rear mono-shock, disc brakes on both wheels and dual-channel ABS.

The new TFT colour display replacing the LCD unit will pack several new features. The new console will benefit from TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity that will work with a dedicated smartphone app. The features brought by the introduction of Bluetooth connectivity could be the same as those offered on the BS-VI Apache RTR200 4V.

Check out the list of Bluetooth-enabled features that are available on the BS-VI TVS Apache RTR200 4V:

Achieved top speed

0-60 km/h timer

High-speed alert

Turn-by-turn Navigation (Ride and Tour Mode)

Low fuel warning (Alert and Assist to find the nearest fuel station)

Call and SMS notification

Ride Statistics (Details, records and analysis)

Last Parked Location

Road Side Assistance

Automatic App Launch

Do Not Disturb mode

Auto Reply SMS

High-Speed Alert

Crash alert notification

G-Force measurement

Lean angle display

Rest of the ride related information will include speed (displayed in the centre part of the display), fuel gauge, temperature indicator, tachometer (changes colour as revs rise) and gear position. The rider can access all the information and settings using the updated switchgear setup.

Mechanical specifications are likely to witness a marginal drop in power output in the BS-VI transition, although the difference will most likely be insignificant. The old (BS-IV) motorcycle, for reference, is tuned to draw 34 PS of power at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm of peak torque at 7,700 rpm from its 312.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, reverse inclined, fuel-injected motor.

The BS-VI TVS Apache RR 310 should be INR 10,000 costlier than the BS-IV version that retails at INR 2,28,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).

[Source: BikeDekho.com]