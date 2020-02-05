BS-VI Suzuki Intruder revealed - Live from Auto Expo 2020

Suzuki Motorcycle India has retained its 155 cc cruiser motorcycle, the Intruder during the BS-VI transition and the latest iteration of the vehicle was displayed at the Auto Expo 2020. While the Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler brand has unveiled the motorcycle, the company will reveal the prices in March 2020.

Similar to the rest of the BS-VI models from Suzuki Motorcycle India, the Intruder, too, does not get a massive makeover. Thus, the cruiser style motorcycle continues to feature a very familiar design that comprises a halogen headlight at the front, a curvy style for the body panels, a digital display, rear swept handlebar, forward set footpegs, split-style seats, a pillion backrest and a twin-pod muffler. Surprisingly, the motorcycle misses an LED headlight set up – a feature that is available in the Gixxer SF and Gixxer (155).

The BS-VI Suzuki Intruder is available in three colour options – Metallic Matte Titanium Silver, Glass Sparkle Black/Metallic Matte Titanium Silver and Metallic Matte Black/Candy Sonoma Red.

Mechanical specifications get a revision to comply with the BS-VI emission norms. The cruiser motorcycle shares its 155 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected engine with the Gixxer SF and the Gixxer (155) motorcycles. Paired to a five-speed gearbox, the motor is tuned to deliver 13.6 PS at 8,000 rpm and 13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm. In comparison, the BS-IV model made 14.8 PS at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

Similar to the styling, the hardware, too, has been carried forward. Thus, the shock absorption department on the BS-VI Intruder comprises telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear. Anchoring department comprises disc brakes on both wheels while the safety net is provided by a single-channel ABS.

The BS-VI Suzuki Intruder will carry a price premium over the old model. The BS-IV motorcycle, for reference, was sold at INR 1,08,162*. The list of optional accessories, similar to the BS-IV model, should include printed decal set, tank pad, transparent decal set, seat cover, body cover and chrome mirrors.

Apart from the Intruder, Suzuki Motorcycle India also unveiled the BS-VI Gixxer series and Burgman Street. The company is yet to reveal the prices of any BS-VI products that were unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020.